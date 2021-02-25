New River Community and Technical College is holding FAFSA Friday webinars starting in March to help students complete the Free Applications for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Webinars are scheduled for March 5 at 10 a.m., March 12 at 2 p.m., March 26 at 6 p.m., April 9 at 10 a.m., April 16 at 2 p.m., April 30 at 6 p.m., May 7 at 10 a.m., May 14 at 2 p.m. and May 21 at 6 p.m. To register for a FAFSA Friday event, visit www.newriver.edu/fafsa.
The U.S. Department of Education uses the FAFSA to determine a student’s eligibility for need-based federal financial aid for college, including federal grants, work-study and loans.
The state of West Virginia also administers more than $104 million in student aid each year. FAFSA completion is a requirement for the state’s WV Invests grant program.
More than 40 of New River CTC’s degree and certificate programs qualify for free tuition through the WV Invests grant program, and applications for summer and fall 2021 classes are currently being accepted at New River CTC.