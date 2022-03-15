New River Community and Technical College is accepting applications for fall class starts for both the Practical Nursing Program and the LPN to RN Bridge program.
“With an increased demand for nurses in the state, we’ve seen an increase in interest in nursing programs at the college,” said Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green.
The Certificate of Applied Science in Practical Nursing is offered at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg, Nicholas County Campus in Summersville and Raleigh County Campus in Beaver. Once accepted, students can earn their practical nursing certificate in 11 months. New class starts for the Practical Nursing Program are scheduled each fall.
The LPN to RN Bridge associate of applied science program is designed to help LPNs with an unencumbered license prepare to practice as Registered Nurses. The 16-month bridge program meets at New River CTC’s Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg.
The fall 2022 Practical Nursing Deadline is April 1, and the deadline to apply to the LPN to RN bridge program for fall is May 1. Nursing student applicants must apply to New River CTC and be accepted to the college before applying to the college’s nursing programs.
TEAS testing will be offered remotely for nursing student applicants.
For information on the Practical Nursing Program contact Perry at jperry@newriver.edu or 304-883-2429 or Administrative Secretary Tina Bryant at 304-883-2444, and for information on the LPN to RN Bridge Program email rn-program@newriver.edu. Visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739 for information about admission to New River CTC or other degree programs.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).