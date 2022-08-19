New River Community and Technical College celebrated the college’s first class of Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) graduates on Aug. 13 during a ceremony at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver.
Physical Therapist Assistant Associate of Applied Science graduates include Kayla Brooks, Pineville; Alicia Gallaher, Daniels; and Dannielle Matheny, Mount Hope.
“We are thrilled for the members of our first PTA class,” said program director Dr. Angela Strickland. “They have worked diligently to get to this point and have bright futures ahead of them as the demand for PTAs is strong.”
The PTA program at New River CTC is a five-semester program offered at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver. New students are accepted into the program annually in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.