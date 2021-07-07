Registration is underway at New River Community and Technical College for fall classes starting Aug.16.
Registration for the fall semester will continue through Aug.13.
Campus Connect events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville on Aug. 2; the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg on Aug. 4; the Mercer County Campus in Princeton on Aug. 5 and the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver on Aug. 6.
All campuses of New River CTC are now open and fully staffed Mondays through Fridays. For the fall 2021 semester, New River will continue to offer online and web enhanced face-to-face classes using Zoom video conferencing, as well as in-seat classes.
To register for fall classes, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739 for more information about New River CTC.
– The Register-Herald