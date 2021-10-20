LEWISBURG — Students in New River Community and Technical College’s cosmetology program are providing free haircuts to Greenbrier County school students on Nov. 4 and to veterans on Nov. 11 at the West Virginia Army National Guard Armory in Lewisburg from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Haircuts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to help out our community while giving our students more hands-on experience,” said Instructional Specialist of Barbering Crystal Yates.
Students in New River CTC’s barbering, cosmetology, esthetics, nail technician and massage therapy programs also provide services at the College’s Greenbrier Valley Campus salon in Lewisburg. For information on pricing and services, visit https://www.newriver.edu/cosmetology-and-massage-therapy-services/ or call 304-793-3009.
New classes will begin in January, and registration is underway for the spring 2022 semester.
For information on programs at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).