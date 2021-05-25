New River Community and Technical College held a pinning ceremony on May 13 for students graduating from the college’s cosmetology, esthetics and massage therapy programs in the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts and Sciences Building at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg.
Thirteen 2021 graduates participated in the ceremony. Cosmetology program graduates Emily Marie Fox, Peterstown, Kimberly Graham, Covington, Virginia; esthetics program graduates Bryanna Bragg, Hinton; Latriece Lyons, Beckley; Rhiannon Privett, Itmann; Brittany Spencer, Mount Nebo; and massage therapy program graduates Rebecca Brown, Frankford; Lora Feury, Union; Mariesa Hatfield, Daniels; Cheyenne Holliday, Hinton; Tiffanie James, Alderson; Tarisa Whitt, Lewisburg; and Courtney Sexton, Ronceverte.
New River CTC is now registering students for the summer 2021, fall 2021, spring 2022 and summer 2022 semesters. For more information, visit www.newriver.edu, emailadmissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).