Over 220 New River Community and Technical College students were named to the President’s and Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
President’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 for the semester, not including foundational courses.
President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver announced that the following students have earned the President’s List designation for the fall 2021 semester:
Alderson: Brittany Cherie Brown, Todd Allen Riggs,
Beaver: Katie Marie Amick,
Beckley: Kristi R. Bair, Katherine Ayers Biggs, Abby Don Honaker, Nicholas Matthew Johnson, Heather Ann Peters, Amanda Marie Roebuck, Jessica Louise Smith, Patricia Ward, Thomas Dylan Williams, Calvin Earl Woolwine,
Bradley: Andrea Gayle Arthur, Samantha Jo Boreman, Katelyn Marie Pannell,
Calvin: Jessica Ann Mcclung,
Coal City: Colton Pierce Blackburn,
Cool Ridge: April Lynn Judy,
Corinne: Kara Lynn Campbell,
Craigsville: Kailee Shae Garretson,
Fairdale: Allen N. Akers,
Fayetteville: Aaron M. Crist, Erica Danielle Hogan, Barrett William Sexton,
Frankford: Tessa Lynn Fogus,
Ghent: Erica S. Brown, Carl Earl McAlister,
Hinton: Tania Shane' Bond, Kelly L. Cales, Emma Noel Ford, Hunter Wesley Woods,
Lewisburg: Kaeley Morgan Asbury, David A. Guy, Michael T. Tetreault,
Lindside: Erica Kandice Daniels, Holly Dorae Faulkner,
Meadow Bridge: Addison Bree Dixon, Kaleb L. Helmick,
Midway: Isaac Samuel Allen,
Minden: Brittany Faith McKinney,
Montcalm: Katelyn Lee Dunford,
Montgomery: James Jeffery Deakins,
Mount Hope: Marcos Miguel Ovalle,
Mount Lookout: Mary Jane Tate,
Mullens: Rebekah Lynn Deweese,
Nettie: Dawson Megwell Harden, April R. Moore,
Oak Hill: Christy Annette Baber,
Odd: Jackie Lee Hall,
Pax: Madison Elise Elkin,
Peterstown: Serrell Garee, Braylyn Kennedi McConnell,
Pineville: Austin Tyler McCoy,
Princeton: Michelle L. Beckner, Kayle Raeann Cliver, Grace Eva Marie King, Nathaniel Blake Neal, Adrian M. Spaulding, Lowell David Weiss, Courtney Nicole White, Steven Z. Wyatt,
Quinwood: Amanda Renee McCrory,
Rainelle: Amanda Marie Bryant, Christina M. Lester,
Renick: Chelsea Ozell Brown, Jack Sinclair Hanna,
Richwood: Charles Richard Bailey, Zowie Payton Mullins,
Rock: Joshua A. Hodges,
Ronceverte: Christopher Coy Linton, Victoria Shea Reynolds, Ellen M. Weikle,
Rupert: Luther Brown, Jayden Edward Osborne, Kimberly D White,
Sandstone: Taft Mackenzie Barnett,
Shady Spring: Thomas J. Harvey, Robert T. Lynch,
Sophia: Danny K. Hughes,
Summersville: Cody R. Bell,
Union: Emma Gray Boggs, Elizabeth Conte, Audra Marie Winebrimmer,
White Sulphur Springs: Jo Ann Chestnut, Garrett Allen Hanna and
Williamsburg: Anna Danielle Cole, and Melissa D. Wolfe.
Dean’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours (foundational courses do not count toward the minimum requirement), earn a GPA of 3.25 for the semester or better and fail no courses.
President Copenhaver announced that the following students have earned the Dean’s List designation for the fall 2021 semester:
Alderson: Kerrigan Leigh Bragg, Vivian Alexis Fleshman, Mary Margaret Frantz, Charles Eric Gwinn, Ryan A. Reynolds, Bridgette Nicole Smith,
Ballard: William Glen Hobson,
Beckley: Sydney Paige Billings, Wessley J. Black, Christy Mashell Carr, Angela Dawn Cyrus, Katherine Michelle Haggerty, Anthony Lee Martin, Jeffrey Christian Roberts, Carlos E. Walker,
Bluefield, Va.: Devon J. Bower, Kerissa L. Conner, Colin Dixon,
Bluefield: Jordan Holleman, Kimberly Ann McDonald, Kayla Leah Sands, Dillon Christopher Williams,
Caldwell: Megan Nicole Howard,
Clear Creek: Tristen L. Roberts,
Crab Orchard: Veronica Ledawn Harvey, Desirae Nicole Hatfield,
Craigsville: Honesty S. Vance, Joshua C. Viers,
Danese: Karli Jo Pomeroy,
Daniels: Joshua L. Ward,
Fayetteville: Tryston Lee Blankenship, Hailey J. Collins,
Flat Top: Roger Lee Wooten,
Forest Hill: Mark Gray Dixon,
Frankford: Sara Michelle Morgan,
Gap Mills: Jessica Lynn Deel,
Hinton: Krystina M. Gore, Makayla Brianne Gross, Jalin Andre Keaton, Lauren A. Pack, Brooke Hayley Ward, Katelyn Isabella Ward, Candace Williams,
Itmann: Robert T. Beach,
Leivasy: Mckensie Elisabeth Dudley,
Lester: Chase D. Messenger, Michael Glenn Muovich,
Lewisburg: Logan M. Brooks, Cheyenne M. Cochran, Juliana Elizabeth Crews, Samantha Elisabeth Cruz, Grace M. Harbert, Maggie Elizabeth Merriman, Paige A. Rowan, Kevin Ray Simms, Blake Christian Stalnaker, Austin Gregory Workman, Kelsie Grace Workman,
Lindside: Cole Randall Basile,
Lookout: Carrie L. Pridemore,
Mabscott: Melissa Ann Evans,
MacArthur: Zackary D. Morris,
Meadow Bridge: Preston K. Redden,
Mount Hope: Joseph Allen Blankenship, Lexi Denise Voiers,
Mount Nebo: Alyssa Logan Hanshaw,
Nettie: Marshal Steven Pomeroy,
Nimitz: Jakob Dylan Hardy,
Oak Hill: Shyanna Rose Seabolt, Morgan Elaine Smythers,
Peterstown: Kimberly Jo McClung, Halee M. Nance,
Pipestem: Brett Matthew Bolte,
Prince: Jaizaline Quintana,
Princeton: Brandi Nicole Allen, Devyn M. Ayers, Paidan Nicole Ball, Joselyn Haley Carroll, Thomas Logan Cox, Billy P. Hazelwood, Jacob T. Pettry, Desiree Lynn Rumsey, Amber Nicole Strickland,
Princewick: Keri E. McClanahan,
Rainelle: Piper M. Redden, Mackenzie Lane Winnings,
Richwood: Kaitlyn Shaye Webster,
Ronceverte: Katie Lee Summers, Elizabeth Marley Morris, Emily R. Smith,
Rupert: Kayla Dawn Kyle,
Scarbro: Rebecca R. Elswick,
Shady Spring: Emily Elizabeth Daniels, Jared L. Harper, Cameron B. Hodges, Michelle Denise Lilly, Samuel Isiac McAllister, Paul Rupert Plummer, Alexander C. Thomas,
Sinks Grove: Debra Gaye Hylton, Sierrah C. Ramsey,
Smoot: Haley Grace Holliday,
Sophia: Heather N. Bromfield,
Summersville: Selbie Isabella Benton, Charles Lawrence Chambers, Jessica Ann Gutshall, Debra Lynn Knight,
Surveyor: Angelvon G. Workman,
Sutton: Nicole Marie Longcoy,
Tioga: Kaitlin Alexa Russell and
White Sulphur Springs: Braylenn S. Dowdy.
New River CTC offers more than 60 degree and certificate programs. For information on college programs, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.