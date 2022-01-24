Kim Renee Meadows, 53, of Beckley, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Legacy Church, 159 Granby Circle, Beaver, WV with Pastor Kelly Bowman officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4:30 p.m. until ser…