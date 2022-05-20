Degrees and certificates were conferred to New River Community and Technical College 2022 graduates during the eighteenth commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Academic honors were awarded to 96 graduates, who completed their courses with at least a 3.4 grade point average (GPA). In addition, 21 graduates are members of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society for associate degree students with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Certificate of Applied Science, Associate of Applied Science and Associate of Science degrees were awarded in a number of fields, including the college’s first LPN to RN Bridge and Physical Therapist Assistant graduates.
The 2022 graduates are as follows:
Abingdon, Va.: Jessica Lee Reep,
Alderson: Teresa L. Bostic, Kerrigan Leigh Bragg, Brittany Cherie Brown, Vivian Alexis Fleshman, Stoughton E. Gilkeson, Ryan A. Reynolds, Todd Allen Riggs, Bridgette Nicole Smith, Desirae Nicole Utt, Justina Renee Williams,
Artie: Brooke Danyale Hemstreet,
Ballard: William Glen Hobson, Kaylee Nichole Sebok,
Beaver: Katie Marie Amick, Ryan A. Carter, Tyler Owen Jude,
Beckley: John Tharon Antolini, Kateland Brooke Beckelhimer, Wessley J. Black, Andrew T. Branham, Angela Janee Bryant, Logan Daniel Calfee, Christy Mashell Carr, Taylor Paige Cochran, McKenna L. Cook, Eliza J. Donnally, Nassa Sirleaf Fayiah, Tennel Ariana Green, Isaiah J. Hairston, Raine Elizabeth Julia Hill, Nicholas Matthew Johnson, India Lavonne Law, Andrea Elizabeth Lawson, Scott M. Lynch, Anthony Lee Martin, Nataysia Moore, Heather Ann Peters, Amanda Marie Roebuck, Sarah J. Schooley, Janet Sue Scott, Jessica Louise Smith, Emmalee R. Toney, Thomas Dylan Williams, Calvin Earl Woolwine,
Bergoo: Reese Cameron Bonnett,
Bim: Caleb A. Green,
Bluefield: Kerissa L. Conner, Colin Dixon, Jordan Holleman, Rebecca Morris, Kayla Leah Sands, Heather Ashley Wood,
Bradley: Katelyn Marie Pannell,
Caldwell: Jason Dillon Dodd,
Canvas: Dawson Key, Kelcie Grace Spinks,
Charleston: Timothy S. Walker,
Charmco: Dawson E. Poticher,
Clay: Jordan B. Gould,
Coal City: Matthew Caleb Lilly,
Corinne: Kara Lynn Campbell,
Covington, Va.: Heather Renee Andrews, Ashley Michaela Boguess, Kimberly Yvonne Graham,
Cowen: Tammy L. Crue, Jillian Lynn Green, Kaitlyn Beth Hollandsworth, Julie A. Wright,
Crab Orchard: Alissa Brooke Ford, Thomas J. Harvey, Angie Dawn Varney, Joshua Adam White, Crystal Leigh Williams,
Craigsville: Kailee Shae Garretson, Honesty S. Vance, Joshua C. Viers,
Danese: Karli Jo Pomeroy,
Daniels: Alicia Rae Lee Gallaher, Tricia Lynn Miles, Joshua L. Ward,
Dorothy: Braden A. Howell,
Fairdale: Allen N. Akers, Jared Leslie Cox, Hailey Mikinsey Miller,
Fayetteville: Aaron M. Crist, Kylie Marie Maderia, Kylie B. Vredenburg,
Fenwick: Morgan Lechelle Russell,
Flat Top: Benjamin Thomas Simmons, Roger Lee Wooten,
Forest Hill: Mark Gray Dixon,
Frametown: Eliska Morgan Brady, Lorien Galadriel Gendreau, Katie Hamrick,
Frankford: Chasity Licole Crawford, Tessa Lynn Fogus, Kristina M. Shirley,
Ghent: Carl Earl McAlister,
Glen Daniel: Kristin Cheyenne Ayers,
Hico: Alexia Morgan Romine,
Hillsboro: Alexander S. Buly, Emily Sullivan Cate, Gabrielle Hoke,
Hinton: Kristen Nicole Adkins, Kelly Leslie Cales, Chase Alexander Garrett, Dakota James Gill, Brooke Hayley Ward, Katelyn Isabella Ward,
Huttonsville: Casandra Newhard,
Kingston: Patrick J. Lord,
Lerona: Devyn M. Ayers,
Leslie: Alexis Renee Sloan,
Lewisburg: Kaeley Morgan Asbury, Logan M Brooks, Jeanne Harvey Christie, Cheyenne M. Cochran, Samantha Elisabeth Cruz, Drew Remington Dowdy, Alethea Crystal Gallagher, Kaitlyn Marie Grimmett, David A. Guy, Grace M. Harbert, Brandon Austin Hoke, John C. Holley, Tiffany Danielle Sampson, Michael T. Tetreault, Austin Gregory Workman,
Lindside: Cole Randall Basile, Erica Kandice Daniels, Dale Emerson Salmons, Clay Alan Williams,
Linn: Iva Jean Minney,
Lookout: Carrie L. Pridemore,
Mabscott: Jenifer Paula Lilly,
Marlinton: Kyleen Elaine Alkire, Kerkland Jared Bond, Ryan P. Irvine, Matthew W. Pritt, Candra Dale Rodriguez, Chasten Delynn Taylor,
Maxwelton: Andrew Joseph Seldomridge,
Meadow Bridge: Addison Bree Dixon, Kaleb L. Helmick, Chase B. Patterson, Joshua James Richmond,
Minden: Brittany Faith McKinney,
Mount Hope: Joseph Allen Blankenship, Andrew Michael Brown, Kaley Marie Dalton, Jeannette L. Hicks, Dannielle Robin Matheny, Marcos Miguel Ovalle, Megan N. Trzicak,
Mount Lookout: Mary Jane Tate,
Mullens: Rebekah Lynn Deweese,
Nallen: Sydney Nichole Lycans,
Napier: Tyler Earl Workman,
Nimitz: Emma Kristine Crook,
Nitro: Samantha Renee Copley, Ryan Andrew Rife,
Oak Hill: Justin Tyler Ferrell, Michael Ray Hicks, Nicholas B. Miller, Morgan Elaine Smythers, Caitlin Nicole Tolley,
Oceana: Jessie Austin Ryan Gibson, Courtney Paige Morgan,
Pax: Madison Elise Elkin,
Peterstown: Serrell Garee, Braylyn Kennedi McConnell,
Pickaway: Arika Jane Morris,
Pineville: Kayla Montana Brooks, Joshua Lee Lumbo, Austin Tyler McCoy,
Prince: Jaizaline Quintana,
Princeton: Alexander Preston Bailey, Paidan Nicole Ball, Richard Joel Blankenship, Hunter J. Cantley, Juleigh Brooks Childers, Kayle Raeann Cliver, Ary'an Nicole Graham, Bethany Cheyanne Green, Amanda LeAnn Green, James Michael Grimmett, Shawanda Lillian Hale, Brandon Michael Hart, Billy P. Hazelwood, Dale R. Johnson, Monica Marie Lucas, Tessa Michelle Mutter, Kayla M Overstreet, Ashley Marie Ratcliffe, Hunter Gabriel Sargent, Kalaya N. Tate, Skylar Jade Thompson, Lowell David Weiss, Courtney Nicole White,
Quinwood: Matthew Allen Hellems,
Rainelle: Sherman Nathaniel Fox, Tammy L. Fox, Mackenzie Lane Winnings,
Richwood: Kaitlyn Shaye Webster,
Rock: John Anthony Bullard, Joshua A. Hodges,
Ronceverte: Taylor R. Graham, Amanda A. Groves, Tyler Ryan Judy, Briauna Ilizzabeth Lego-Clemens, Tyrissa Nicole Martin, Nancy Madison Miller, Elizabeth Marley Morris, Madison Claire Mullins, Tammy Lynn Persinger, Victoria Shea Reynolds, Emily R. Smith, Ellen M. Weikle,
Rosedale: Tara Nicole Shock,
Rupert: Elizabeth June Andrews,
Saint Albans: Preston Cole Hamrick, Angela Nicole Robinson,
Sandstone: Taft Mackenzie Barnett, Khalil Devine Honaker,
Scarbro: Rebecca R. Elswick,
Shady Spring: Sheila Renee Green, Cameron B. Hodges, Michelle Denise Lilly, Robert T. Lynch, Paul Rupert Plummer, Alexander C. Thomas,
Sinks Grove: Amanda Jean Dowdy, Sierrah C. Ramsey,
Smoot: Haley Grace Holliday, William Jarrett McGuire, Samantha Faye Pennington,
Sophia: Cassey Marie Dawn Bolen, Danny K. Hughes, Michaella Lee Ann Milam,
Summersville: Cody R. Bell, Charles Lawrence Chambers, Maria Champion, Rosa Ivette Erwin, Jenessa S. Fox, Jessica Ann Gutshall, John Michael Hamon, Alicia D. Keiffer, Debra Lynn Knight, Ashley N. Mathews, Michaela Ann O'Dell, Zachary Paul O'Dell, Mary Jean Queener, Tammy J. Rader, Andrew James Wolfgang Ross, Melanie Dawn Spencer, Cassandra D. Thompson,
Sutton: Madeline Cole Cogar,
Thorpe: Megan Lyn Goins,
Union: Janice L. Blankenship,
Upperglade: Marshall Caden Clendenin,
Webster Springs: Alexis Morgan Bruffy, Kaitlin Carpenter, Lacy Mary Crowe, Jordan James Dancy, Allison Ruth McCourt, Andrew R. Miller,
White Oak: Amy Louise Cook,
White Sulphur Springs: Jo Ann Chestnut, Braylenn S. Dowdy, Kimberly Rae Lester, Michelle Leanne Surgeon,
Williamsburg: Anna Danielle Cole, and Melissa D. Wolfe.
Registration is underway for fall 2022 classes at New River CTC. Visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739 for information on degree and certificate programs at New River CTC.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).