New program expands student career options

An early morning silent alarm signals a break-in at a cavernous warehouse on a deserted stretch of road.
Gun drawn with a single flashlight beam piercing the enveloping darkness, a young law enforcement trainee searches the huge building row-by-row.
The perpetrator, or perpetrators, could be hidden anywhere behind the myriad boxes and stacks of plastic-wrapped equipment.
A noise draws his attention to what appears to be a customer service counter.
“Police! Freeze!” he commands.
“Congratulations, you've captured the night watchman,” says a voice from behind the counter.
“Get your hands up!” the trainee orders.
“I work here,” the uniformed man behind the counter argues.
“Get your hands up! Now!” the trainee repeats.
The uniformed man, however, does not comply and one of his hands is still hidden behind a box on the counter.
Is he really the night watchman? Could he be the burglar disguised to look like a night watchman? More importantly, is he holding a gun in his hand behind that box on the counter?
The law enforcement trainee has only seconds to make that life-or-death determination.
With a single keystroke, instructor Mike Johnson, a retired sheriff's lieutenant, will make the call as to whether the man behind the counter is a good guy or a bad guy – at least in this classroom plot.
This is one of hundreds of possible life-or-death encounters a law enforcement officer may face on the job.
Wyoming County Career and Technical Center students in the Law Enforcement and Public Safety class will face many such situations in their classroom using the life-size, virtual training equipment.
The equipment provides real world applications from the safety of the classroom.
The virtual equipment takes the student into the situation, allowing students to “talk” with those involved, assess the unfolding events and determine how to handle it – hopefully without getting “shot” or having to “shoot” a perpetrator, Johnson explained.
The equipment also provides students interactive encounters with school shooting scenarios, volatile domestic situations, explosive hostage schemes, among hundreds of other story lines.
Johnson has just completed his first year teaching the new program at the Career Center.
On June 30, 2021, Johnson traded his badge for the classroom and it is a decision he does not regret.
Teaching, however, is nothing new to Johnson. A veteran firefighter who is now the assistant chief of the Wyoming County Fire Company and president of the Wyoming County Fire Association, he's been teaching fire safety and public safety classes for several years.
“It's better than I thought it would be,” Johnson emphasized of teaching the new Career Center program.
“I have very little stress here. It's a much different atmosphere.
“I don't miss law enforcement, but I do miss the people I worked with,” he said.
The two-year program is geared toward students interested in any criminal justice field, such as a law enforcement career – whether it is with a police department, sheriff's department, State Police, or the Division of Natural Resources. Some of the students are interested in a career in corrections, others lean toward forensics, while some want to pursue a law degree.
On May 12, the Career Center signed an articulation agreement with Bluefield State University, allowing students who complete the two-year course to attend Bluefield State with up to 14 college credits toward the university's criminal justice program.
While Johnson uses the state's curriculum, he also shares first-hand knowledge from his nearly 30 years in law enforcement.
“I teach them how to conduct a traffic stop, how to work an accident, basic handcuff techniques,” he explained. “There's a lot more to this than what's in a textbook. I want to teach them what they need to know in the field.”
Johnson's students also spend one day learning about police cruisers with the use of a borrowed cruiser from the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department.
They have learned how the court system works.
The students have also learned the Bill of Rights.
“Police officers have to know what they can and can't do,” he explained.
Additionally, Johnson is learning himself.
“I learn something new every day here,” he said. “There's so much more to this than I realized. And, I have to say everyone here has stepped up to help me.
“I've had great students this year and I've had zero issues.
“I think it will be even better next year.”