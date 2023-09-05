A new poll released Friday shows Republican Gov. Jim Justice defeating Democrat Joe Manchin in a hypothetical 2024 U.S. Senate match-up.
According to the poll, 51 percent of respondents said they would vote for Justice for U.S. Senate over 38 percent who said they favored Manchin, the presumed Democrat in the 2024 race who has yet to officially announce whether he intends to seek re-election.
Another 11 percent of those polled in the new MetroNews West Virginia Poll said they were undecided.
The same poll showed Justice easily defeating fellow Republican Alex Mooney for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate race. It showed Justice with 58 percent of the likely vote in the Republican primary for Senate, compared to 26 percent for Mooney, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Justice for U.S. Senate campaign sent out a statement Friday touting the new polling numbers.
“It’s not surprising that West Virginians overwhelmingly support Governor Jim Justice for U.S. Senate,” said campaign manager Roman Stauffer. “He has a strong record of tax cuts, economic growth and conservative results.”
Stauffer went on to say that Justice has better name recognition among voters across the state than Mooney.
However, in one warning to Republicans, the same poll shows Manchin winning re-election to the U.S. Senate — albeit barely — against Mooney if Mooney wins the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate race. In that hypothetical match-up, Manchin was ahead 45 percent to 41 percent for Mooney.
In another Republican surprise, the poll showed Republican Delegate Moore Capito ahead of incumbent Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the 2024 race for governor of West Virginia. Capito was favored by 32 percent of the polling respondents in that race to 23 percent for Morrisey. Incumbent Republican Secretary of State Mac Warner was favored by 7 percent in the governor’s race poll.
The poll also found that 66 percent of the respondents did not approve of the job being done by President Joe Biden.
The poll contacted 402 registered voters across all 55 counties between Aug. 16-26.
Such a poll is simply a snapshot in time and shouldn’t be taken as the presumed outcome of any race.
