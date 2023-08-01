ronceverte, w.va. – Optimum, a provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, announced on Tuesday the opening of a new retail store for residents in Greenbrier County, W.Va., located at 244 Red Oak Shopping Center in Ronceverte.
The new retail store offers a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including internet, Smart WiFi 6, mobile, TV and home phone services. Customers who visit the store can register for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills, and receive assistance from a retail associate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.