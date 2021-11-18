dawson — Seed Sower Inc, a nonprofit organization, is on a mission to shift the addiction recovery landscape and will share its approach during a Community Open House this Saturday from 11 a.m.– 3 p.m. in Dawson.
Seed Sower is helping women recovering from substance use disorder (SUD) in a transformative way by ensuring evidence-based services are available for up to one year. Safe, supervised housing, transportation and recovery support services are provided by Seed Sower. Partners Fruits of Labor Inc and Seneca Health Services deliver culinary and agricultural job training and employment, and behavioral health services, respectively.
Neighbors, friends and those with interest are invited to visit anytime during Open House hours at their new residence. Guests will be treated to an uplifting experience, casual conversation and light refreshments. Additional details including location, directions and registration are posted at: seedsowerinc.org.
“The Open House is really our kick-off. It’s a time to introduce ourselves to the community, thank people who have worked hard to help us get here and open our online application for those who would like to apply to the program,” according to Jay Phillips, Executive Director at Seed Sower Inc.
“Recovery is a community-wide endeavor and we want our neighbors to get to know our mission so we can all work together for a healthier West Virginia,” Phillips added.
Of all the states, West Virginia has the highest age adjusted mortality rate from Substance Use Disorder according to the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy. But the damage wrought by the epidemic is not limited to the individual. Children, families and entire communities are ravaged by the widespread and devastating effects of substance use.
With headquarters located in Meadow Bridge, Seed Sower Inc offers comprehensive recovery pathway management that helps women reclaim their future.