New market pavilion in Alderson

A new market pavilion has been constructed in Alderson on property owned by the Renaissance Corporation and beside the Visitors Center parking lot. This covered space was constructed under the guidance of Jim Frerotte and with the help of several volunteers.
The Alderson Community Food Hub received a grant from the Doug and Joni Lehman Charitable Foundation to purchase building materials for the pavilion with additional funding provided from the dissolution of the Green Grocer. These funds were maximized by the labor of the skilled volunteers who helped erect the structure.
The Renaissance Corporation, a nonprofit whose Board of Directors manages the old bank building and its three business units and eight apartments, was happy to cooperate with this effort. The land and structure are now owned by the Renaissance Corporation and managed by Sharon Crookshanks, who manages the rest of the property. However, the Alderson Community Market has permanent access during its market season.
“We are happy to see that space being used for the Community Market. The market itself is a great benefit to the townspeople, providing fresh vegetables, meats, fruit, bakery items and more as well as an opportunity to hear good music and socialize — in the open air and with masks,” said Mayor Travis Copenhaver.
The community market is each Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. in Alderson. Live music is provided through a grant from the Arts and Recreation fund of the Greenbrier County Commission. The season usually lasts to the end of October.