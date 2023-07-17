CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Construction is underway on a new interchange to serve an economic development project in Boone County.
In October of 2021, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced a construction contract to build a new interchange on Corridor G at Rock Creek to provide access into the Rock Creek Development Park in Boone County. Triton Construction Inc. bid $19.5 million for the project.
Triton is building a diamond intersection at Corridor G and Rock Creek. A bridge will be built over Corridor G and a second bridge will be built crossing the CSX rail line and the Little Coal River to connect with the access road into the development.
In August 2022, WVDOH awarded a contract for $4.3 million to S&E Clearing & Hydroseeding, Inc. to build the three-mile access road that will run from the new interchange, up the mountain, and into the development site.
Triton is currently moving earth and breaking up rock to make way for the new interchange.
Dirt and stone from one side of Corridor G is also being moved to the other side to serve as fill material. Temporary traffic signals have been installed to allow trucks to cross Corridor G.
Foundation work for the bridge piers is expected to begin soon. Paving is expected to begin within the next few weeks on the three-mile access road.
Rock Creek Development Park is located on the former Hobet 12,000-acre mine site for economic development. The project is expected to be complete in 2026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.