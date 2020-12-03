Carnegie Hall and Countrymen Communications have joined forces to provide additional internet service to downtown Lewisburg and surrounding neighborhoods.
Carnegie Hall received approval for Countrymen to place a small internet antenna and signal spreader on top of the arts and education center’s building, one of the tallest in Lewisburg. The antenna gives the communications company a line-of-sight link to its White Sulphur Springs antenna.
That link is now providing certain downtown residents and businesses access to Countrymen’s high-speed internet service, according to a media release issued by Carnegie Hall. In order to obtain the service presently, potential customers must have line-of-sight access to the Carnegie antenna; additional customers will be able to sign up once Countrymen installs its signal spreader in January.
As part of the partnership, Countrymen is providing free high-speed internet to Carnegie, which has boosted its outside signal to provide free wi-fi access on the building’s grounds, on Church Street and in the surrounding area. The internet password is posted on the Hall’s auditorium doors.
Countrymen is a southern West Virginia company headquartered in Beaver. For more information about the company’s internet availability in Lewisburg, email support@cmcinc.us or call 304-890-9839.
Carnegie Hall, at 611 Church St., is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and an annual gala. For more information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.
