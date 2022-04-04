Two state highway historical markers recently installed by the Raleigh County Historical Society (RCHS) may be physically close, but are lightyears apart in subject matter.
First up was the Logan, Raleigh and Monroe Turnpike marker, on W, Va. 99 in Fairdale. Commonly known simply as the Logan Turnpike, the road was part of the small network which opened for European settlement and development the remote, backwoods region Alfred Beckley described as “a perfect wilderness” in 1837. The Virginia General Assembly authorized construction of the Logan Turnpike on March 17, 1849.
County historian Jim Wood describes the turnpike as starting “on the Big Sandy River in Logan County, passed by Logan Court House and connected with the Giles, Fayette and Kanawha Turnpike in Beckley, generally following the old Guyandotte Road (earlier Farley's Trace), which ran in Raleigh from Skinned Poplar Gap on the present Wyoming line, via Bolt, Glen Daniel, Trap Hill, and Harper to Beckley.”
During the American Civil War, the Logan Turnpike’s junction with the Giles, Fayette and Kanawha Turnpike at Beckley, provided the contending armies with a route from extreme southern West Virginia (a Confederate stronghold), extreme southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky.
Just about three miles to the west, in Bolt and also on W.Va. 99, a marker memorializes the birthplace of a widely recognized country music artist. James Cecil Dickens was born in Bolt on December 19, 1920. Better known by his stage name “Little Jimmy” because of his diminutive (4’ 11”) stature, Dickens wrote and sang humous country novelty songs. He is also credited with introducing the rhinestone-studded outfit into live country music performances.
Dickens began his musical career in the late 1930s as a performer on radio station WJLS, while a student at West Virginia University. Among Dickens’ better known works are "Country Boy," “We Could,” “A-Sleeping at the Foot of the Bed,” "I'm Little but I'm Loud,” "Take an Old Cold Tater (And Wait),” ‘The Violet and the Rose,” and "May the Bird of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose.”
Dickens started as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1948, and was its oldest living member at the time of his death on January 2, 2015. After a funeral service at the Grand Ole Opry House, he was entombed in the Cross Mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Nashville. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1983.
The Logan Turnpike marker was funded by a Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) Community Grant. The Dickens marker was privately funded.