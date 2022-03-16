ANSTED — Bring on the spring and summer hordes.
West Virginia is ready, and some park infrastructure upgrades will help make that possible.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was joined by state and local officials, including West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion and Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism Chelsea Ruby on Wednesday at Hawks Nest State Park to throw open the state’s arms to another busy travel season.
Justice hosted the event at the park to announce that West Virginia is once again "blazing new trails in the tourism industry" with an all-new four-part vacation guide (which differs from the usual single-copy guide), as well as a new-look 2022 state highway map. On Wednesday, officials also cut the ribbon on over $7 million in improvements to the Hawks Nest park lodge and museum.
“We’re truly on our way. Everyone in the outside world wants a piece of West Virginia,” Justice said in a press release. “Today’s announcements are just testimony to all the goodness that’s going on all around us.”
During the event, Justice praised those locally and statewide for focusing their efforts on creating a better environment for visitors.
“These people right here, you, you can’t imagine the job you’ve done,” he said, stressing that people just “needed a little bit of a coach” to guide them. “We believe and know people are going to come (to the state).
“We’ve invested money … and all of a sudden this state is now the diamond in the rough that everybody missed.”
Speaking at an “absolutely stunning new facility,” Ruby said, “We are so excited about these new guides. The governor has really pushed us each year (about) travel guides.
“We are very, very proud of what we brought to show here today.”
Discarding past approaches to the travel guide, Ruby said, “We decided that we should get segmented with the travel guides. … We’re thrilled today to be the first state in the country to do a collection of guides.” The segments focus on outdoor recreation, natural wonders, mountain culture and the nation’s newest national park. The guides are free on the West Virginia Tourism website and will be inserted into various targeted publications, said Ruby. “This is our premier marketing piece.”
An updated state travel highway map was also introduced Wednesday. Ruby thanked the West Virginia Division of Highways and her Tourism team, as well as Justice. “Most importantly, I want to thank the governor,” she said. “He’s always got his hand very gently on my back, pushing me and pushing my team to go further, to go better.”
West Virginia continues to be a prime travel destination, she said, because “people are falling in love with the great outdoors more and more every single day.”
Each of the vacation guides features QR codes that expand on published articles and provide online access to exclusive content and trip inspiration from hundreds of tourism businesses across the state. The special travel series was produced in partnership with Dotdash Meredith, a leading publisher of major brands including "People," "Martha Stewart Living," "Shape," "Better Homes & Gardens" and more.
The new highway map features all of West Virginia’s state parks and forests, along with important traveler information, must-see stops, and scenic country roads to travel throughout West Virginia.
Hawks Nest State Park Superintendent Joe Baughman, who has been in his current post for about a year after 13 previous years working in the system, said the park upgrades are very welcome.
Improvements at Hawks Nest included foundation repairs, renovations and overhaul of the pool, as well as public spaces and new restrooms within the lodge, he said. Work also included new landscaping, the new outdoor pool with a splash pad, a brand new lobby, front desk area, and public restrooms. Lodge rooms have been renovated with new furnishings, and ADA accessibility has been expanded.
The pool work is nearly complete, and another work phase will include construction of a new aerial tramway at the park, replacing one that was closed down in June 2021. While the old tramway was sidelined, Baughman said, “We did still provide a shuttle down to the river operations for the jetboats.”
The new aerial tramway, which will be built about 70 feet to the right of the existing tram, is expected to be completed “roughly this time next year,” he said.
“It means everything to us,” Baughman said of the renovations. “This is the history of our state. We do this for the people here. (To see) improvements like this to make these parks last another 150 years is going to be terrific.
“And this is what the people of West Virginia and the communities expect of us.”
The facelift was “extremely important” and timely, Baughman said, “especially with the newest national park right next to us. We’re expecting 35 to 40 percent (increase) in visitors this year, which is great for parks. And they did expect these upgrades to our lodges and our meeting facilities like this.
“These are the types of things than can get these parks to self-sufficiency.”
“This facility itself … had sat (idly) for many, many years; it was very deserving of attention,” said McMillion. “Our governor answered.”
A bond helped pave the way for improvements to parks statewide, he noted.
At Hawks Nest, the engineering team worked directly with the Mills Group and Danhill Construction to “make (the park) something that our system is completely proud of,” said McMillion.
“It’s also a shining example of what the parks system’s heritage is all about” and will make an impression for “many generations to come.”
“We realize the benefit of growing tourism in West Virginia,” added McMillion, who also discussed about $1.8 million invested into nearby Babcock State Park for cabins and infrastructure work.
To obtain a free travel guide, visit https://wvtourism.com/information-and-press/free-travel-guide/.
