The newly formed Greenbrier County Broadband Council will hold a rally for broadband on Friday, June 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the greenspace in the center of downtown Lewisburg. First Friday activities also will be taking place.
The rally will bring together local and statewide partners to push for immediate action on broadband enhancement.
Central to this expansion is the American Rescue Plan, which provides funds to counties, cities and towns to decide how to best spend the funds to benefit their communities. Most importantly, public participation is needed. Attendees will be given opportunities to fill out a broadband survey, help out with mapping, and sign a petition for a special legislative session on broadband. There will also be an art project for children.
Participants include:
• Sen. Stephen Baldwin (and other legislators locally and from across the state)
• Generation West Virginia & Generation Greenbrier Valley
• Greenbrier County Commission & Region 4 Planning Commission
• Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce
• WV School of Osteopathic Medicine
• Robert C. Byrd Clinic
• Greenbrier County Public Libraries
• Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Authority
• Greenbrier Valley Convention & Visitor’s Bureau
• Greenbrier County Schools (including band & cheerleaders)
• Office of Senator Joe Manchin