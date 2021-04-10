Oak Hill residents are concerned about community safety now that they know a 12-bed Forensic Services group home is being built behind Domino’s at 98 Old Fayette Road just off U.S. 19 in Oak Hill.
Patients, some of whom have been charged with criminal behavior but have been found mentally incompetent to stand trial, will be relocated from the William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston, an acute care psychiatric hospital. The move has the potential to save the state hundreds of dollars a day per patient and millions of dollars a year.
According to the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the Oak Hill type of facility houses individuals who fall under the forensic services umbrella, including those who are accused of committing a crime but have been deemed incompetent to stand trial after undergoing an independent forensic evaluation.
The DHHR says HIPPA and medical privacy laws prevent the agency from providing data or identifying information on individuals who will be moved to Oak Hill. However, the DHHR confirmed that patients with psychiatric issues may wind up in the new facility.
DHHR officials also say a circuit court judge and a prosecutor have deemed these individuals, who lack the required legal competency to stand trial or who have been determined “not guilty” by reason of mental illness, as meeting the criteria for community placement after conducting a forensic evaluation on them.
There are currently six such facilities throughout West Virginia, with the Oak Hill site becoming the seventh.
The estimated completion date for the facility was April 1. However, the facility was anticipating a mid-April or May opening as of press time.
The DHHR building requirements for Forensic Services Facilities, section 1 – 1.14, states that it “is a risk potential facility,” and adds that it should not be located near schools, school bus stops, day care centers, preschools, public parks or trails, playgrounds, sports fields or recreational or community centers, public or private youth camps.
Officials were originally looking for developers to build the facility in Raleigh County but received no interest from developers there during the initial planning phase.
Longtime Domino’s owner John Horn, who owns multiple locations in Fayette and Raleigh counties, says he has many concerns regarding his employees and community safety if the facility opens as planned.
He has attended multiple Oak Hill City Council meetings, along with other residents and business owners, to voice his concerns.
“The public needs to know what type of facility this is. They can research it themselves on the DHHR website,” said Horn. “I’ve had discussions with multiple city council members, and they were also unaware of what it was until the building was already under construction.”
Bobby Bower, owner of Pro River Outfitters, which is located about one-half mile from the location, says, "I’m compassionate for people who need a chance, and I’ll pray for their well-being. As an adjacent property owner, I definitely have concerns about the security and safety of not only my property, but my guests and my family."
Several other business owners and residents shared their concerns with The Register-Herald but would not go on record for this story.
It is Horn’s contention that officials pushed the project through quickly without considering the possible negative impacts of locating this type of facility in a nonrural area.
He questions if affected neighborhoods are aware of what is happening and the potential risks of harboring such a facility so close to their homes, businesses, parks, churches and community facilities.
The Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification approved the site location in May 2020, and Oak Hill Developer Morgan Bracken signed an agreement with the DHHR in July.
Horn has submitted multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to acquire previously undisclosed information on the facility and its approval process, and he has shared these documents with The Register-Herald.
According to an email captured in the FOIA, the facility will serve as a “lower level of care” facility, cutting costs dramatically.
For instance, the FOIA-obtained document says the per patient per day cost is $896 at Sharpe, compared with $19,687 per person at an eight-bed group home.
The savings varies per group home size. Sixteen patients could save the state approximately $3.3 million annually, the document states.
In an April 2020 email obtained in the FOIA, David Hildreth with the W.Va. Real Estate Division told George Montgomery, executive director of operations for the DHHR, that he had “exhausted about every possibility” for a new site location. He said “the nature of the home” makes it an extremely hard sell.
The two location options with willing parties, he said, were in Fayette and Preston County.
It was also suggested in documents received through the FOIA that selection of Oak Hill “would get us usable beds the quickest.”
A July 29, 2020, email from Montgomery to DHHR officials stated that the DHHR cabinet secretary (Bill Crouch) “would not want much of a delay between the start of the lease and being ready to accept clients in bed.”
When asked about the project, Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hanabass referenced an individual’s right to fair housing.
“It’s one of those things you don’t want in your backyard,” Hannabass said. “Having said that… There’s a lot of things we want to distance ourselves from, but it’s very difficult to do.”
Hanabass said that as a representative of the local government, he has to go by the law.
In another email, the developer (Bracken) shared that the 25-acre Oak Hill location is a “large, convenient private location with room for future expansion.”
Hanabass says there is no plan that he is aware of for adding more units in Oak Hill.
According to the FOIA, the contract of lease will be a term of 20 years.
Mike Folio, general counsel for Health Facilities for DHHR, says that the individuals being moved into the location have the right to live in the least restrictive setting, which also means within the community.
“Usually in the community in which they resided prior to coming to the state hospital,” Folio explained.
He says all of these patients go through a multi-tier process to prove their eligibility and are evaluated as not being a threat to themselves or others prior to being placed.
All individuals will remain under supervision by multiple parties, including Sharpe hospital, once placed in the new facility.
Folio says other states have these stepdown programs and they’re a standard practice.
He added that the goal with these patients is to treat the mental illness and eliminate the behavioral risk through integrating them back into the community.
They will no longer be involuntarily committed to a psych hospital, says Folio.
“They will have earned the right to live in the community,” he said.
Folio also added that local ordinances cannot pre-empt state law to prohibit a facility such as this from coming in.
“It is our hope and expectation that the home will have a positive impact,” Folio said. “These are individuals who have touched the forensic system, the criminal justice system. They’ve overcome those challenges. Their mental illness is stable. They’ve earned the right to live in the community.”
As of March 1, there were 104 forensic patients staying at Sharpe hospital and 97 forensic patients living in communities throughout the state, according to Folio.
Sharpe has 150 licensed beds, with some being designated for Covid patients.
When asked if this new group home was being created due to a bed shortage, Folio replied, “Under Secretary Crouch, the plan has been to develop group homes to try to place the individuals who meet the clinical criteria into the community.
“Secretary Crouch has said that patients should not live their lives in institutions,” he said, adding that there are enhanced improved outcomes for people not in institutionalized settings.
He also acknowledged that there is a cost savings component.