The State Fair of West Virginia’s 3rd Annual New Fair Food Contest returns with entries from eight vendors.
Fairgoers are encouraged to retrieve a map when they arrive on grounds or look online for information, and visit participating vendors where they can try new items and vote for their favorite.
“Food is one of the most popular things and it’s something people think about when they think about the state fair,” said State Fair of West Virginia CEO Kelly Collins.
“You get it (fair food) once a year, so they’re excited to see what’s new.
“It’s fun to see how the vendors create these crazy ideas that are absolutely delicious.”
Collins said the contest is a win-win for both vendors and fairgoers.
“It drives atraffic to the vendors who are participating so they’re being promoted and fairgoers love it,” she said.
“It’s hard to try all the food in one day, if not impossible, but it’s doable throughout the week and there’s a lot of people who look forward to what new ideas are created.”
Voting, which takes place on the State Fair of West Virginia Facebook page, begins the first day of the fair and is announced on the final day.
l l l
State Fair of West Virginia 2021 New Fair Food Participants:
Gillette’s Pizza – Pickle Pizza
Trudy’s Dairy World – Pumpkin Pecan Ice Cream on a coconut cinnamon crisp waffle
GH Concessions Funnel Cake – Maple Bacon Funnel Cake
Apples & Cream – Chocolate Covered Apple Bites
China Palace 2 – Egg Rolls
G3 Concessions Bloomin’ Onion – Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
Gussie’s – Carne Asada Street Tacos
Cross Creek – Chicken and Waffles with your choice of flavored syrup and dipping gravy