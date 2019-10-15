Beckley – West Virginia officials have released a draft of a plan to address the state's addiction crisis that brings together several approaches to the problem, including prevention, treatment and law enforcement.
West Virginia has had the highest drug overdose death rate in the nation since 2010, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
During a public forum at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Tuesday afternoon, officials with the state Office of Drug Control Policy, part of the state Department of Health and Human Resources, described the new plan, then took suggestions from attendees.
A copy of the draft plan states that "defining elements" include:
- Strive for prompt access to treatment
- Promote access to treatment and support options that suit individuals' needs
- Measure and track the success of prevention, treatment and recovery programs
- Promote the implementation of effective prevention methods in schools and communities
- Monitor ongoing initiatives to ensure they are reaching their goals
- Connect people with substance use disorder who are in prison with services
- Support employment for people in recovery
The plan also includes more specific goals and recommendations to meet those objectives. Members of the public can download a copy of the full plan online and submit comment at https://helpandhopewv.org/odcp.
To reach the goal of supporting employment for those in recovery, the plan includes several strategies, including alternative sentencing, expunging criminal records, and developing an "employer assistance guide" for hiring of people with criminal histories.
"As you know, West Virginia has the lowest labor participation rate in the country," said Bob Hansen, director of the state Office of Drug Control policy. "West Virginia has jobs available, today."
He added that the type of jobs people in recovery often find aren't meaningful, and don't pay enough.
"We need to make sure that we're helping people get jobs that pay a living wage," he said.
To reach the goal of prompt access to treatment, the plan's strategies include increasing the number of treatment providers, as well as recovery support systems that help after initial treatment.
"It isn't just about detox," Hansen said. "It isn't about residential treatment. We need to look at recovery as a longer-term process... Each community needs to design and figure out how we can do a recovery support system."
Hansen said the state needs to increase "access points to care," meaning places people who use drugs can find help. He said that help needs to be provided more quickly, "because the nature of the addiction, especially if it's an opiate, is that your mind is so consumed by the addiction that the opportunity for help often changes quickly."
In recent years, people who have overdosed in West Virginia have left hospital emergency rooms with only sheets of paper directing them to seek help or they will die.
The plan also states that West Virginia needs to increase its addiction treatment professional workforce.
"There's no really easy answer here," Hansen said. "We all know that we need more clinicians, healthcare people that are addressing this issue, and we need to develop our expertise."
He said that while medication-assisted treatment is the "gold standard" for treatment of opioid use disorder, there is no "gold standard" of treatment for people who struggle with use of methamphetamine, which is on the rise.
Hansen also noted that the crisis has driven overcrowding in prisons and jails.
He said that five or six West Virginia communities offer LEAD programs. Such programs – law enforcement assisted diversion programs – give police the option to refer low-level offenders into drug treatment instead of to jail.
But he also noted that some states have already implemented other effective programs, including the Angel Initiative in Kentucky. Since 2016, people with substance use disorder can come to Kentucky State Police and get help finding treatment, no questions asked, according to the Kentucky State Police website.
The plan also includes training law enforcement officers not only about responding to overdoses, but also about the stigma surrounding substance use disorders.
Ensuring that programs and interventions are effective is mentioned in the plan several times. It also mentions determining which areas of the state are lacking in treatment and recovery options.
Ron Cantley, executive director of the Raleigh County Community Action Association, which provides homeless and transportation services, attended the event.
"Substance abuse causes people to lose themselves, and their capacity for what we think is a rational thought," he said. 'We may not fully understand the barriers to treatment. That is why I like the ongoing monitoring built into the plan.
"The plan isn't just ready, shoot, hope. The plan is ready, shoot, monitor, adjust. That seems wise."
Following several years of increases, the number of overdose deaths in West Virginia peaked in 2017, with an estimated 1,017 deaths. The West Virginia Legislature created the state Office of Drug Control Policy that year and charged it with creating a plan to address the drug crisis.
West Virginia health officials released a plan for the state Office of Drug Control Policy in January 2018. Brian Gallagher, chairman of the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment, has said the previous plan was focused on the state Department of Health and Human Resources and that the new plan would be broader and include the work of multiple state agencies.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Hansen to his position in December of 2018, after leaving the office without an official director for eight months. Officials with the state Department of Health and Human Resources have said they estimate that the number of drug deaths in 2018 was 952.
Former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin created a task force that also made recommendations to combat the crisis.
