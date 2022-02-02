A new drug prevention program aimed at empowering students to make their own best choices when it comes to drugs and alcohol will be added to the curriculum next school year at Greenbrier County’s two high school.
The news was announced by Gov. Jim Justice during a press conference Wednesday at the Greenbrier County Board of Education office.
Justice joined local and state education leaders, along with several other officials to announce that Greenbrier East High School and Greenbrier West High School would be the latest additions to the new, student-powered WV GameChanger Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Program.
“I am so happy to announce that GameChanger is coming to these two excellent schools,” said Justice, who has also been deemed the “head coach” of this program.
“I’ve said many times that our children are the greatest treasure we have in West Virginia. They are our future. Through this program, we are going to make sure that all of our students in these schools are on the right pathway toward maximizing their potential.”
GameChanger’s Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Program is the first program of its kind and results from a service agreement between WV GameChanger and the world-renowned Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, according to a release from the governor’s office.
The program will be added to the schools’ curriculums in the fall of 2022.
This is the second set of schools added to the roster of program participants since its inception.
In December, Justice announced the launch of the program, and that Lincoln High School, Lincoln Middle School, and Big Elm Elementary School would be the first schools to participate.
GameChanger is a student-powered substance misuse prevention movement, connecting West Virginia students and educators with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to build school environments that prevent student opioid and other drug use before it starts.
“I am determined to break the cycle of addiction that has plagued our communities for far too long,” Justice said. “We are already making great strides with the GameChanger initiative. But we won’t stop working until every single school in West Virginia has the tools they need to change the game for all of our students across the state.”
WV GameChanger plans to offer its Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Program to all West Virginia elementary, middle, and high schools by the fall of 2027.
Joining Justice at Wednesday's press conference were West Virginia State Board of Education Member Tom Campbell, Greenbrier County Superintendent of Schools Jeff Bryant, Greenbrier East Principal Ben Rouston, Greenbrier West Principal Amy Robertson and GameChanger Executive Director Joe Boczek.
Desirae Vasquez, director of professional education and continuum solutions programming for the Hazelden-Betty Ford Foundation, joined the announcement virtually from her office in Massachusetts.
“The GameChanger prevention approach, guided by the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, harnesses real-life skills known to be effective at helping children and teens choose not to use substances and get early help if they need it,” Vasquez said. “These skills are practical, accessible, non-threatening, fun, and easy for students to use for weeks, months, and even years after they learn them. This student-powered approach to prevention can change West Virginia’s trajectory and legacy, creating healthier lives and brighter futures.”
GameChanger works directly with schools to implement, monitor, and sustain the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s student peer leadership programs, which have been found by research to help children make healthy choices about alcohol, opioids, and all other drugs.
As a youth-led prevention, positive development, and community enhancement initiative, GameChanger programming is designed to educate, support, and empower young West Virginians to live healthy, drug-free lifestyles, while also preparing them to be leaders of tomorrow.