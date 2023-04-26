CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will begin issuing driver’s licenses and identification cards with a new look and design that matches the state’s tourism branding.
The new design features a background of West Virginia's historic New River Gorge Bridge in the nation’s newest National Park, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and uses the official state branding. The Almost Heaven tourism mark is also included on the back of each card.
The Almost Heaven brand, introduced in 2018, has been adopted widely and can now be seen on all tourism advertising, welcome centers, signage, turnpike booths, and throughout the state parks system.
"We've seen huge success with promoting the Almost Heaven West Virginia brand across the country and around the world,” Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby said. “Adding that branding to our driver licenses is another opportunity to promote our great state."
West Virginians may apply for a duplicate license or ID card with the new design before their renewal period by visiting the DMV website at dmv.wv.govor at any of the 25 regional DMV offices across the state.
For more information, and to take advantage of renewing your driver's license online from the comfort and convenience of home, visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov, and go to the Online Services Portal. You may also take advantage of the REAL ID HeadStart pre-enrollment program at http://go.wv.gov/realidheadstart, which allows you to upload your documentation before going to a regional office.
The introduction of the new licenses follows several years of record-breaking tourism growth in West Virginia and a year in which the state was labeled a must-see tourism destination by publications such as Travel + Leisure, Conde Nast, Lonely Planet, Frommer’s, TIME, CNN, and USA Today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.