New craft brewery launches unique promo

Big Draft Brewing hasn’t yet poured its first draft or served its first pretzel, but downtown White Sulphur Springs’ new craft brewery is definitely on top of its promotional game.
Slated to open later this month, the brewery has come up with a unique lifetime benefit program, dubbed the Dry Creek Society, for its soon-to-be regular customers.
For a one-time fee of $1,000, Dry Creek Society members will receive a numbered, commemorative coin which entitles them to one beer on the house every day for life, according to a recent news release. Member benefits don’t stop at the tap, however. Those who pay the initial fee will also receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases — beer, food and swag — available at Big Draft Brewing, as well as VIP access to all tap release parties and other special events, along with a Big Draft Brewing Beer League T-shirt to wear on those special occasions.
Founding partner and head brewer J.W. Groseclose sees this initial promotional endeavor at the brewery as a way for those who support White Sulphur and its array of new businesses to take part in the city’s resurgence.
“We feel confident the Dry Creek Society will continue to grow in rapport and value, but only those (who buy) in from the beginning will be original investors. That’s pretty special to us and to this town,” Groseclose said in the release.
Clay Elkins, another of the company’s founding partners, expanded upon Groseclose’s point.
“The Dry Creek Society is a way for people to support Big Draft Brewing while receiving valuable incentives in return,” Elkins said. “Your financial investment helps Big Draft Brewing build the operating capital necessary for real growth — the sort of growth that impacts lives.”
For additional information about the brewery or to join the Dry Creek Society, email clay@bigdraftbrewing.com or sarah@crosscreekonmain.com, or stop by 697 Main St., E., in White Sulphur Springs, home of The Local Café, Big Draft Brewing and Cross Creek on Main, a live music and events venue.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com