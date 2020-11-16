New circuit clerk named in Wyoming

David “Bugs” Stover, 65, spent his final day Friday as circuit clerk in the Wyoming County Courthouse organizing files. His retirement became official Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.
After nearly 16 years as the circuit clerk, Stover left to become one of two District 9 senators, representing Wyoming and Raleigh counties along with a small portion of McDowell in the West Virginia Legislature. He will take office Jan. 1.
Michael Stover, 50, will fill his brother's two-year unexpired term as circuit clerk. He was named to the post by Judge Warren R. McGraw, who also administered the oath of office Monday morning.
Michael walked away from nearly two decades as a high school teacher to take the position.
“I thought it was time to begin a new chapter of my life,” Michael emphasized. “I'm sure I'll miss teaching. I will miss the students.
“I won't miss the paperwork,” he added with a laugh. “I'm going to attempt to carry on the process my brother started.”
As for Bugs, he will spend the next few weeks assisting his brother as well as learning all he can about his own new responsibilities.
“Of course, I'm sad to be leaving the courthouse and the people here,” Bugs said, “but I'm glad to be walking into a new adventure.
“Roads and jobs will be my priorities,” he emphasized. “And I'll address those the same way I always have – never let it go.”
Over the years, Stover has completed several high-profile walks to bring attention to issues he believes are important, such as supporting coal miners and the coal industry, completing the Coalfields Expressway, and the unfairness of the state's last legislative redistricting map.
Stover said the Covid-19 pandemic has added to the bleak economy in his district, not only for businesses but also for county and municipal government budgets.
The state has used some federal funds to help, Stover noted, and that may have to happen again in the coming year.
Learning to deal with controversy is also on his agenda.
“I'm sure there will be issues when I'm going to hold a position that will make both sides mad at me,” he said.
A family member filling an unexpired term has a history in the county's circuit clerk's office.
In 1935, after Circuit Clerk Virgil Cook was poisoned by carbolic acid and died in the courtroom, his wife, Latha Shrewsbury Cook, was appointed to fill the unexpired term.
In 1936, she ran for election as the Republican nominee for her husband's remaining unexpired term. However, R.M. Stoval, a Democrat, was elected to fill the term and served the remaining two years, until 1938.
In 1939, John S. Lambert, also a Democrat, began his 46 years as the circuit clerk; he served until his death in 1985. Vaughn Stewart was then appointed to fill the term until the next election. Teddy Lusk won that election and filled what was left of Lambert's term.
John Lambert's son, Jack Lambert, won the next election and served from Jan. 1, 1987, until Dec. 31, 2004, when he retired.
Bugs Stover began his first term as circuit clerk on Jan. 1, 2005, and, at the time, was the first Republican elected to a county office since Judge Arthur Kingdon in 1972. At the time, Kingdon was the first Republican to be elected to a county office since Virgil Cook in 1932.