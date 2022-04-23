New bequest in memory of Frederick A. Farris

The unrestricted Frederick A. Farris Memorial Fund was created upon the death of Farris. Thanks to the flexibility of these endowed funds, this endowment will help BAF respond to the emerging needs of the community. Gifts received today will support our community in ways we can only imagine in the future.
“Fred was proud to be a long-time Raleigh County educator. Opportunity and fair representation for everyone supported his positive approach towards a better life experience. His desire to establish an unrestricted fund indicates his confidence in BAF’s ability to make life better for his community,” commented Michael Farris.
Farris was born Feb. 12, 1953, in Beckley. He was the eldest child of the late Dr. Frederick and Evelyn June Farris. He was a 1971 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, and received his bachelor’s degree in Journalism from West Virginia University in 1976. After a brief career in retail sales, he returned to Concord University (formerly Concord College) to complete a teacher certification in Elementary Education. He completed a Master’s degree in Speech Communication from WVU.
Farris taught fifth grade at Lester Elementary School where he was named Teacher of the Year before transferring to Independence Middle School to teach sixth grade during Raleigh County Schools’ inaugural year of the middle school concept. Fred retired from Raleigh County Schools in June 2018, after 35 years.
Farris loved collecting antique cars and model cars, reading, art, landscaping, cooking and cats. He had collections of thousands of books and die cast model cars. He was a member of the W.Va. Education Association, serving in a variety of capacities for the organization at the local, state, and national levels; was a Friend of the Raleigh County Library and a member of the Whitewater Antique Automobile Club of America. He was a life-long member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. He died April 9, 2021, after a battle with diabetes.
Leaving a bequest can have a significant impact over time and make a difference to an organization or your local community. Some people think they must choose between leaving a gift to their family or their favorite nonprofit. You can do both, and some charitable gifts may save your family money by decreasing inheritance taxes. A gift provision in your will can make a difference in many lives.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Frederick Farris” in the memo to BAF, 1210 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801, or visit www.bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting an unrestricted fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.