Babcock State Park’s new superintendent won’t have any trouble finding his way around. This place has been part of his family for generations.
Mike Foster accepted his appointment after the departure of the park’s previous superintendent, Clinton Cochran, who held the position for over 20 years.
And now he is following in the footsteps of his relatives who came before.
“When I was younger, my grandpa worked here,” Foster said. "He was what was known as a caretaker in that time. I had several uncles that worked here and cousins that also worked at the facility. It was a place that I grew up fishing and exploring. It left an imprint on me.”
After working at Babcock as a seasonal employee since he was in college, Foster worked at several different parks while getting his degree in parks and recreation at Marshall University with a focus on conservation. When he finally heard the position was open, he was eager to apply.
“One thing that I have noticed,” he said, “the staff in our West Virginia state parks takes extreme pride in their jobs. It’s just wonderful to work around those people that feel the same way that you do about the facility and the area that you work at.”
Since he first began work at the park, Foster has seen numerous renovations and projects taking shape. The cabins at Babcock have undergone extensive renovation including air conditioning installments, tiling the floors, new split units, kitchens and bathrooms refurbished and some general upkeep.
One of the larger projects underway is a new trail being built in conjunction with the Division of Highways. Currently, a road is being rebuilt which will connect the picturesque gristmill to the old coal mining town of Sewell. When finished, the trail will run all the way to the river, which Foster hopes will encourage fishermen to come to the area.