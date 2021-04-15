New assistant superintendents will begin July 1

Kara Halsey-Mitchell and John Henry are of one mind – whatever decision is best for students is best for Wyoming County Schools.
The two will become the county's assistant superintendents July 1, following the retirements of longtime educators Robin Hall and Rebecca Cooke.
“We share a lot of the same vision,” Henry said.
Currently, Halsey-Mitchell serves as the administrator of curriculum and instruction.
Henry is the director of student services and attendance.
Both positions involve numerous responsibilities.
Henry, for example, oversees the Community In Schools program, Virtual Schools program, home-schooled students, school nurses, and serves as the liaison between the school system and the county Health Department, among other duties.
In one of her final projects, Hall is now coordinating the mammoth job of providing vaccines to county school employees' families as well as age-eligible students and their families.
Employees who wanted the vaccine received it several weeks ago.
Both Halsey-Mitchell and Henry, along with numerous other central office personnel, are assisting with the project.
“It's so rewarding,” Halsey-Mitchell said. “You feel like you've made an impact on the community.”
“We've been through the worst of times,” Henry noted. “These vaccines are providing a little bit of hope.”
“It's been an amazing experience,” Halsey-Mitchell said, adding you can see the relief and the deep appreciation of a lot of the participants.
“We're moving one step closer to normalcy,” Henry emphasized.
“We're now getting to bring some people back to the board meetings,” he said.
During a recent board of education meeting, Halsey-Mitchell said they were able to bring in several students and celebrate their successes.
“I look forward to that,” she said.
•
Both Halsey-Mitchell and Henry have worked their way up through the ranks.
A Pineville native, Halsey-Mitchell began as a special education teacher in Mercer County before moving back to Wyoming County.
Henry, whose background is in counseling, grew up in Matheny and is the first in his family to graduate from high school.
Both miss the classroom interaction with students.
Halsey-Mitchell said it is an amazing feeling to watch students “grow through education.”
"I always told my students, 'Nobody can take that diploma or degree away from you,'" she said.
She also enjoyed watching students during their graduation ceremonies.
“There is such pride. They're so happy. They've worked all those years. You can't replace that on the administrative side,” she said.
•
“There is no dread, just excitement,” she said of her new position. “I'm honored and humbled to be on Team Wyoming County.”
Henry is also honored to serve the people of the county, he said.
“The drive to be our best comes with a lot of pressure,” Henry noted.
Teamwork is at the core of the county school administration and provides a level of comfort and respect to share ideas and collaborate on projects.
Both lauded Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, along with Hall and Cooke for their leadership.
All three want the county's students to be at the top, Halsey-Mitchell said, and if that means extra time, they are willing to tackle any hurdle and put in the time.
“And there have been hurdles,” Henry emphasized.
A successful school system requires collaboration and teamwork, Henry said.
“We've had that model,” he said. “We work hard and do whatever it takes, but we have so much fun. And that helps with calming some of the anxiety.”
“We genuinely like each other,” Halsey-Mitchell said of the central office staff. “We all genuinely like, care, and respect each other.”
“We really do feel honored and privileged to step into a leadership role,” Henry said. “It's a blessing to impact students.”
“Education is one of the greatest gifts you can give someone,” she emphasized.