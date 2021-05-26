A new addition to Pipestem Resort State Park will open for Memorial Day weekend, according to a press release on Wednesday by Gov. Jim Justice.
The Pipestem Adventure Zone, a partnership with ACE Adventure, will bring several new family-friendly activities to the park.
“There’s no place on Earth like the state parks and forests we have in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said.
The Adventure Zone will include skeet shooting, laser tag, remote controlled cars on racetracks, 3D archery, axe throwing, drone flying, miniature golf, disc golf and motorized bikes.
“ACE has enjoyed working with West Virginia State Parks these last few summers and we are excited to continue our partnership at Pipestem Resort with the addition of this new Adventure Zone,” said Paul Buechler, CEO of Pipestem Adventures.
All Adventure Zone activities can be individually booked online. Hourly rates for Adventure Zone activities range from $6 to $40, but park visitors can purchase an all-inclusive day pass, which includes access to all activities for $84. Most activities will be scheduled in hourly intervals starting at 9 a.m. each day and will be open to groups of two-to-12 people per session.