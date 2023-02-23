USDA Rural Development and the founding partners of the Southern West Virginia Rural Partner Network have identified high-priority focus areas, based on trends across the network, to improve opportunities for rural communities.
The first in-person meeting of more than 150 economic development representatives from 12 southern West Virginia counties that make up the Southern Community Network filled the conference center at Tamarack on Thursday afternoon.
According to Ryan Thorn, West Virginia director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Rural Partners Network (RPN) is an all-of-government approach to bring technical assistance, capacity building and funding from 21 federal agencies and commissions directly into underserved communities.
The Southern WV Network represents 20 counties and 360,000 individuals who live in those counties. Twelve counties are in the Southern Community Network part of the state, and eight are in the Pioneer Network or the central part of the state.
“The goal is that you accomplish what you the stakeholders and partners set to accomplish," Thorn said. “The Network and the process should be inclusive and diverse in people, projects and places."
Billions of dollars in federal funding have poured into states and counties over the last couple of years, Thorn said.
“We really need to be strategic and come together in competing for those finite resources. Building collaboration is a key goal – for stakeholders to be engaged in the process and to build capacity."
The director went on to encourage inclusivity and diversity in the people, places and projects that come from the network “so not only will these rural communities have opportunities to survive but to thrive.”
According to Kaleigh Kyle, supervisory community liaison, the goal from the federal level is to improve the delivery of federal resources.
“The rural communities have not historically had equitable access to federal, state and local resources that are available because of limited capacity,” she said. “You don’t know what you don’t know and you can’t find funding in the places that you don’t know exist.”
The RPN has two different levels. First are the 21 federal agencies that are committed to providing resources to rural communities.
“They each have a rural desk officer, which is a staff member at each agency, that is committed and dedicated to the RPN at the national level,” said Kyle.
“This gives you front door access opportunity – you in the network each have access to those 21 different agencies.”
The next level is the provision of community liaisons to act as the go-between for the Networks and the federal agencies.
Southern Community Network will have two of three full-time community liaisons assigned to the state.
“The sole purpose is to help you complete your projects,” explained Kyle, “to help you with access to funding, and that could be not just federal funding but state funding and private – and to facilitate the meetings you need to make all the pieces work together.”
Kyle went on to say, “By speeding up the process and eliminating a lot of the barriers, not only on the federal level but even in your own communities, and by breaking down those barriers and silos and really cross-connecting with the different people in the different places, we hope to really see progress.”
High-priority focus areas
Rural Development is looking at four areas: housing, economic development, workforce development and infrastructure.
Kyle and those on the panels spoke candidly about the problems that need to be tackled in each of these high-priority areas.
“The problems that we have talked about today are big and they are hard and they are hard conversations to have and they are all multifaceted, big hairy audacious problems to fix.
“In order to change systemic problems like that, it requires a multi-prong approach, it requires multiple partners at the table, multiple strategies, and lots of little solutions that solve the little problems that contribute to the bigger problems,” said Kyle.
The RPN is an opportunity to address those widespread systemic challenges.
“And at a national level we can begin to see trends and if we’re experiencing the same problems that Kentucky is experiencing, and if Texas is having the same problem we are having, then maybe we need a national approach to that,” Kyle continued.
“When you must tackle so many of those things at the same time, it comes back to that capacity issue that we’ve talked about. The 150 people in the room today are not enough to fix the problems that need to be fixed in the period of time they need to be fixed.
“We need solutions fast. By increasing capacity we’re able to add turbo speed to some of these things.”
The next steps
Rural Development’s next steps are to broaden the partner network beyond the handful of founding partners and to bring more diversity of people, places, and projects to the table.
According to the director, anybody who is in the community development field is invited to participate and be a partner.
Then, signature projects need to be determined.
The Biden administration has tasked the network in identifying one or two projects to move things forward.
“The signature project really gives us an opportunity to identify an issue that we as a network want to address, create a solution to move it forward, and start to see some small wins and hopefully some really big wins,” encouraged Kyle.
The focus area needs are seen as high priority because they were identified as trends across the network. Additionally, they were also considered very broad.
“They are targeted needs, but they are flexible.”
Although the four priority areas are seen as important and highly urgent, they are not the only focus.
“Just because a project isn’t clearly identified as a signature project doesn’t mean that it’s not going to get the technical assistance that it needs. It doesn’t mean it’s not going to get the help to move it forward.
“All projects are important," she said. "All things matter. We recognize that just because you have been to one rural community, you have been to one rural community. All the needs are going to be different. We are willing and able to participate in all of those different levels and areas.”
Signature Projects will be determined in March.
The next meeting will include the federal partners in a forum with the intention of bringing together as many of the 21 agencies as possible into southern West Virginia. It will be a two-day conference in Charleston with the Pioneer Network.
“We want them to really hear from the community members and bring to light the issues,” Kyle said, "so it is better understood by our federal partners and in turn so they can identify funding sources and make suggestions."
Until the two liaisons are in place for the Southern Community Network, questions can be emailed to Kaleeigh.Kyle@usda.gov
