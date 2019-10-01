Charleston – The Harm Reduction Coalition announced Tuesday that nearly a million dollars will go to West Virginia-based agencies to support harm reduction programs.
None will be distributed to health departments based in southern West Virginia, an area of the state particularly hard-hit by the addiction epidemic, but a spokeswoman said some of the counties would still benefit.
About $929,000 in funds will go toward both public education as well as harm reduction services, according to the Harm Reduction Coalition, a national nonprofit which advocates for the rights of people who use drugs, and Gilead Sciences, a pharmaceutical company providing funding.
Harm reduction programs typically offer clean syringes and other assistance, such as the opioid overdose antidote naloxone, birth control or sexually transmitted infection testing, to people who use drugs. Decades of research shows that such programs reduce the spread of blood-borne diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C in communities.
In West Virginia, the grantees include:
Alexandra Ozols, senior communications associate, wouldn't say whether any southern West Virginia counties applied, but said that the Queer Appalachia and West Virginia Harm Reduction Program grant "will support work" in Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Mercer and McDowell Counties.
Daniel Raymond, deputy director of planning and policy for the Harm Reduction Coalition, meanwhile, said that his group would be willing to help southern counties interested in learning more about evidence-based harm reduction strategies, as well as "facilitate conversation."
Raymond said he had learned from people in West Virginia that relatively-new programs have struggled to translate the practice of harm reduction to community leaders and others new to the practice.
"Some of that came with some political debates," he said.
In Charleston in 2018, the local health department's syringe exchange closed after city officials began publicly opposing it. It became the central issue in the mayoral race.
While 16 syringe exchange programs have opened over the last several years in West Virginia, many programs don't follow best practices. They may require patients to be county residents. Some haven't built trust with patients and remain under-utilized.
In Cabell County, an ongoing HIV outbreak is up to about 80 cases, and West Virginia has long had one of the highest rates of Hepatitis C in the country – both symptoms of the addiction epidemic.
"I'm hopeful that collectively, we can move quickly," said Raymond. "We're still catching up with what we knew the needs were a few years ago."
Gilead Sciences is providing $5.3 million for the effort across five states.
In May, Gilead came under fire for charging $2,000 a month for Truvada, a drug that prevents HIV among high-risk people. it's scheduled to be generically available in September, 2020.
