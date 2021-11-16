The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a December house fire in Raleigh County as a homicide.

The fire was initially reported around 7 a.m. Dec. 14, 2020, in Mount Tabor along Brittnae Lane.

While firefighters were on scene, they discovered the homeowner, Richard Rice Jr., deceased within the residence, according to a release Tuesday from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was also called to the scene and determined Rice died as a result of a homicide, though that information has only now been made public.

After Rice’s death was determined a homicide, fire marshals contacted the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office to assist in this investigation.

On Tuesday, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office asked for public assistance with the investigation, offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.

Roughly half a dozen fire department responded to the Mount Tabor house fire last year.

Mabscott Fire Chief Tim Zutaut told The Register-Herald last year that the home was “fully involved” by the time firefighters responded to the scene at roughly 7 a.m.

“That early in the morning, I guess, because it’s not really secluded – there’s homes around it but probably somebody did not see it until I’m assuming it got daylight,” Zutaut said.

The fire departments that responded to the scene include Mabscott, Bradley-Prosperity, Sophia, Coal City, Beaver, Trap Hill and Ghent.

On the evening of the fire, Zutaut confirmed that a body had been recovered from the home but the name of the deceased individual as well as the cause of death was not made public at the time.

