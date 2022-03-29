A total of $8.9 million has been appropriated by the federal government to West Virginia University and WVU Medicine’s City Hospital to reimburse emergency protective measures as a direct result the Covid-19 pandemic, including personal protective equipment (PPE) purchases, testing and screening sites, and disinfection services.
The funding comes through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Individual awards were:
· $5,337,688 to West Virginia University for emergency protective measures.
· $2,546,794 to West Virginia University for emergency protective measures.
· $1,045,305 to WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center for emergency protective measures.