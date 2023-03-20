washington, d.c. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) appropriated nearly $10 million on Monday to strengthen health care services across West Virginia, according to a press release from Sen. Joe Manchin’s office.
The funding will specifically support strengthening HIV/AIDS treatment services and emergency medical services for children, expanding primary care physician and dental residency training, providing voluntary family planning services to West Virginians who desire them, and bolstering health care services at the Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center.
The funding will also support critical research initiatives into heart disease and alcoholism, as well as development of a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) proposal.
Individual awards are:
- $2,703,195 – To West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Ryan White Title II Formula Grants Program for strengthening HIV/AIDS care and treatment services.
- $2,439,820 – To West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Family Planning Services for voluntary family planning services to West Virginians who desire them, especially low-income families.
- $2,135,772 – To Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center: Health Center Cluster to support providing critical health care services for the Webster County community.
- $1,000,000 – To West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Demonstration Programs to Improve Community Mental Health Services. This is a one-year planning grant made possible through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) and will support the development of a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) proposal.
- $544,058 – To West Virginia University for heart and vascular diseases research for research into diabetic heart disease.
- $499,130 – To Marshall Community Health Consortium: Teaching Health Center Planning and Development Program to support improving and expanding primary care physician and dental residency training in community-based patient care settings.
- $212,750 – To Marshall University: Alcohol Research Programs to support critical research into alcohol abuse and alcoholism.
- $190,650 – To West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Emergency Medical Services for Children, which will support expanding and improving emergency medical services for children who need treatment for trauma or critical care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.