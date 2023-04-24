charleston, w.va. – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) National Fish Passage Program has appropriated $939,500 for the Upper Greenbrier River Watershed in Pocahontas County.
The funding is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is designed to support restoring the river and protecting its fish habitats.
The FWS National Fish Passage Program is providing $200 million over five years for projects across the country to restore free-flowing waters; address outdated dams, culverts, levees and other barriers blocking rivers and streams; and protect fish habitats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.