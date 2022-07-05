Natural gas is key to WVU engineer's vision for clean hydrogen energy

Xingbo Liu, Statler chair of engineering, conducts research at his WVU lab. The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $2 million to support Liu’s development of high-entropy coatings capable of protecting the blades of gas turbines in power plants from the intense heat and corrosion of hydrogen combustion. Hydrogen combustion produces no greenhouse gases, and technology like Liu’s may advance the emergence of a new energy economy in which green hydrogen is a predominant fuel source. (WVU Photo/Paige Nesbit)