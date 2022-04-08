Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell by 4 cents to land at $4.14, according to AAA.
Although typically, supply and demand factors would have supported elevated pump prices, the fluctuating price of oil continues to be the main factor influencing pump prices. Pump prices will likely face downward pressure if oil prices remain below $100 per barrel.
At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI oil dropped another 20 cents to settle at $96.03. This followed a significant fall of $5.73 the previous day.
Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.14, a penny lower than Thursday, 8 cents lower than a week ago and 3 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.27 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
Today’s average in West Virginia was $4.03, a penny lower in the past day and 3 cents less than a week ago. The average was $4.08 in Beckley, $4.05 in Charlestion and $4.05 in Huntington.
Checking nearby, the average price for a gallon of unleaded today in Ohio is at $3.89, Kentucky $3.89, Virginia $4.01, Pennsylvania $4.24 and Maryland $3.75.
Need to trim fuel dollars? Some tips: Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14 percent. Surpassing the posted speed limit is not only against the law and increases the risk of crash severity, but also reduces your gas mileage.
A car engine consumes one-quarter to one-half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine takes only around 10 seconds’ worth of fuel to restart. Where safe to do so, shut off your engine if you will be stopped for more than a minute. Remember, idling gets you 0 miles to the gallon.
Use “fast pass” or “express” toll lanes to avoid unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway.