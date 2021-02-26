National park designation moves area "from the minor leagues to the majors"

It was a long time coming, but tourism and economic development professionals, as well as local business leaders, celebrated the designation of the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve late last year.
The New River Gorge National River was redesignated as the 63rd national park in the National Park Service system as part of the Fiscal Year 2021 Omnibus Appropriations Bill and pandemic relief measure.
“The road to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has been plowed and paved by over 60 years of vision and hard work,” Dave Arnold, a board member of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and founding partner of Adventures on the Gorge, said in a press release from NRGRDA at the time.
“There are many people — a number of them who never lived long enough to see this day — who were a big part of this legislative victory. There are just too many people to thank; however, our county commissioners, especially those on the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), and our representatives in Washington, D.C., both past and present, worked together in a bipartisan endeavor to do something very special for the people of West Virginia.
“We have now gone from the minor leagues to the majors. We have joined the best of the best of America’s public lands,” Arnold said.
What are things like in the major leagues?
According to a Feb. 18 paper entitled “Conservation and Development: Economic Impacts of the US National Park System” by Andrea Szabo and Gergely Ujhelyi of the Economics Department at the University of Houston, life is different in the major leagues.
“Our main exercise studies the effects of conferring the designation ‘National Park’ (NP) to an already existing park. National Parks, often referred to as the ‘crown jewels’ of the NPS, are the best-known and most visible areas of the system,” the two explained in the paper’s abstract.
Their study found that redesignating an existing unit of the NPS, such as the New River Gorge National River, as a national park normally brings an increase in local employment, as well as increases in income, government spending and tourism.
Eve West, chief of interpretation, visitor services and cultural resources for the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, said last week that no additional government funds were attached to the legislation redesignating New River, but the economists’ study revealed that, over time, the parks’ budgets do increase.
“Another direct channel that may be responsible for increased employment and income is the additional government spending on National Parks. We find that park budgets increase by over 20 percent following NP designation,” they wrote.
The tourism aspect of increased economic activity seems obvious, but according to the economists, while it is a big player in the majors, it is gradual.
“One of the direct channels through which economic activity might increase is tourism,” the economists wrote. “Indeed, we find that NP designation puts park visitation on a path of gradual increase, eventually leading to 17 percent more visitors. This is a large effect: It indicates that approximately one-fifth of the extra visitors received by National Parks compared to other parks in the system can be explained simply by the direct and indirect effects of the National Park label.”
Tourism and business officials, along with governmental leaders, welcomed the designation and look forward to the future.
The New River enters West Virginia in Summers County, and Explore Summers County is among the many organizations throwing open its figurative arms and welcoming the national river’s transformation to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
“Explore Summers County is thrilled with the change in designation of the New River Gorge National River to a national park, and we are excited with the potential that comes with it,” said Rebecca Peterson, tourism director for the Hinton-based New River Gateway CVB. “The mood here is very positive.”
A shift is already occurring in some areas, she noted. “Local lodging partners have already started to see an increase in bookings as a result of the new designation.”
Being one of the main approaches to a national park will provide a boost to the local area in several facets, Peterson said.
“The economic benefits of being a gateway community to a national park extends beyond tourism,” she said. “It also brings with it the opportunity to attract entrepreneurs and new businesses, as well as retain current residents.”
“Through marketing and advertising we plan to make the most of the park’s new designation,” Peterson continued. “We are fortunate to be able to take part in the West Virginia Tourism Office advertising co-op that enables us to stretch our advertising dollars.”
In the end, she expects the designation change to be a plus for Summers County and beyond.
“Being the Southern Gateway to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, we are certain that we will continue to see rising numbers when it comes to visitation to the Hinton Historic District, Sandstone Falls, Sandstone Visitor Center, as well as the river itself,” Peterson said. “We are also expecting that this designation will attract new guests to Pipestem Resort and Bluestone State parks, given their close proximity.
“Summers County has much to offer in terms of outdoor recreation, small town charm and historic interest. We have greeted visitors from across the country, and around the globe, and we are looking forward to welcoming new travelers as they come to explore our nation’s 63rd national park.”
After leaving Summers County, the New continues its northward flow into Raleigh County.
Lisa Strader, executive director of Visit Southern West Virginia, based in Beckley, also sees opportunities arising from the designation.
“We are extremely excited about the redesignation of the New River Gorge National River to a Park and Preserve,” she said in an interview late last week. “This is a great opportunity for our state and our region to be included in what is a very select club of natural assets — 63 is our new favorite number.”
Studies and data from other park units that have been redesignated lead Strader to be optimistic as well.
“We have researched and read about the previous two (parks) who received designation: White Sands and Indiana Dunes.
“According to studies from other parks, after receiving the National Park designation, they saw a 20 percent increase in visitation. These studies are what we are using to estimate what we hope to see for the future visitation of our new national park,” she said.
“With that increase in visitation we are optimistic that this will also increase business for our local restaurants, lodging facilities, shops, adventure outfitters and attractions…and that there will be opportunities for the park and the gateway communities to increase signage and parking in the highly trafficked areas of the park. We want every visitor to leave West Virginia with a positive experience with a return trip already being planned.”
The Covid-19 pandemic has affected traveling, as well as practically every other facet of life, over the past year; West reported a 10 percent drop in visitors to the national river since the pandemic started. The majority of that drop came in the early months of the pandemic, however, she pointed out.
“Much of that (drop in visitors) was due to decreased numbers at the beginning of the year when travel was restricted,” West said, and added, “Late summer and fall numbers were like previous years and in some months higher in some areas of the park.”
Strader said she believes the area can rebound and capitalize on the redesignation.
“Working in tourism has been an interesting experience during Covid-19. While our mission is to bring visitors into our state, we also wanted to make sure our communities were comfortable with receiving visitors.
“Our message temporarily shifted from ‘come visit’ to ‘stay home just a little longer’ with a promise that we would welcome everyone back as soon as it was safe for our local communities and our visitors. We also had a responsibility to keep the visitors informed about closures, openings and guidelines for safe travel.
“We will continue to publish the guidelines and update them as they evolve throughout 2021. While we’ve seen some very encouraging success stories in southern West Virginia, we also know this has been a challenge for so many of our local businesses and communities. But we are looking to build off of the successes and hope to overcome the challenges as we see events, meetings, conferences and group travel start to make a return,” she said.
Added recent attention in the national media about the newest park, as well as travel polls, have encouraged Strader.
“On a positive note, Longwoods International has been publishing a Travel Sentiment Study every two weeks. The most recent tracking study of American travelers published on Feb. 9 shows that the increase in (Covid) vaccinations is influencing the idea of travel. Eighty-one percent of survey respondents said they plan to travel within the next six months — this was an increase of 16 percentage points from the study released on Jan. 25.
“We also know through our own analytics and through these tourism surveys that people are looking for drivable vacations, opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, small towns and small crowds. This is a great description of southern West Virginia…
“We want every visitor to leave West Virginia with a positive experience with a return trip already being planned.”
Although it’s too early in the process for Strader to speculate on an uptick in visitors, she said the Visit SWV website is seeing more traffic.
“I will say that we are seeing increase in visitation to our website — a 33 percent increase in users, 35 percent increase in new users and a 22 percent increase in pageviews if you compare December to February of 2019-2020 to the same time period of 2020-2021,” she reported.
“I have also had members report back to me that they have had visitors to their establishments here because of the new designation. Our office has also seen an increase of posts regarding the park on social media — those saying they have visited in the past or planning a future trip.”
As far as attracting new businesses to the area, the study by Szabo and Ujhelyi discovered “the impact of NP designation goes beyond its effect on visitor spending in the hotel and retail sectors. We find that the construction industry is a major driver behind the increase in employment and incomes. This suggests that NP designation attracts not just future visitors, but also investment by businesses in new facilities and the local infrastructure. We also find that the employment and income effects have positive spillovers to neighboring counties, where we see about a half of the overall main effects (although these impacts are less precisely estimated).”
As far as the spillover to neighboring counties experienced at other parks, Kanawha, Nicholas, Greenbrier and additional surrounding counties may benefit.
On the subject of increases in business, Strader said Visit SWV officials also are hoping for that future reality.
“This is an area that we are hopeful to see growth and I think the potential is there but it would be hard to speculate on when we will see this happen,” she said. “I think with increased visitation and visibility we will also see increased opportunities for businesses either opening or current ones expanding.”
Winding its way through the gorge it has cut through the Appalachian mountains, the New, known as one of the oldest rivers in the world, makes its way to Fayette County where it eventually merges with the Gauley River at Gauley Bridge to form the Kanawha.
Most closely aligned with the New River and its famous New River Gorge Bridge is the small county seat of Fayetteville, once called one of the “Top 10 Coolest Small Towns in America” by Budget Travel Magazine, along with other such honors.
Mayor Sharon Cruikshank, who served as the executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce for over 20 years, as well as director of Bridge Day, sees positives and challenges to her community and to the area as a whole because of the redesignation.
“I’m excited for this designation; I feel it finally gives us the recognition we have been working toward,” she said on Monday, but then added there are issues that should be addressed.
“Hopefully this will enable us to address the parking issues at some of our trailheads by opening up more funding to make those changes.
“Most businesses are looking forward to this new phase, and there are several who have reservations; again…the parking issues. We experienced challenges last year during the pandemic with everyone coming to hike the trails in the Gorge, so it is something that needs to be addressed,” she said.
Also, before the area can truly capitalize economically on attracting residents to Fayette County and Southern West Virginia in general, Cruikshank said the housing market must be improved.
“We have a shortage of homes for people to purchase to live in, most of which come on the market and people are purchasing to run as vacation rentals. (That) hurts the sustainability of a town.”
As a former tourism professional, Cruikshank acknowledges the redesignation will attract more people to the county, but also warns that serious planning for the future is required to fully take advantage of the opportunities.
“Based on my previous service to the county in my CVB role, (the redesignation) will bring a change; however, it will not be a big change in pedestrian traffic, but a gradual increase for our whole area, not just Fayetteville,” she said.
“I am hoping careful consideration of the current zoning and comp plans, and the development along Corridor L, will continue with preservation of our area (instead of) growing to support businesses without looking at the whole picture,” she advised. “Instant satisfaction is not always the most prudent pathway to success.”
