Monongahela National Forest will be hiring multiple permanent seasonal forestry technicians to work in the recreation program with duty locations in Neola and White Sulphur Springs.
The positions work 13 pay periods per year maintaining recreation sites in the national forest including daily scheduling, managing cleanups, providing information and patrolling.
Forestry technicians are responsible for keeping forest recreation areas cleaned and maintained with daily upkeep, simple construction, and trail activities. They also assist visitors by collecting fees, explaining rules and regulations and reporting safety issues.
These jobs are open to the public. Apply by Oct. 17 at https://www.usajobs.gov/job/671975200. For more information contact matthew.j.edwards@usda.gov.
