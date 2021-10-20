Anyone with old prescriptions in their house can safely get rid of them during an upcoming event.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, National Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 23.
"You can drop your unused medications off from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fayetteville (sheriff's department) office," Fridley said. "We ask that you empty all pills into a plastic bag and dispose of your pill bottle before arriving at the drop-off.
"No liquids, needles or patches will be taken."