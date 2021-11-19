National average gas price holds steady at $3.41

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has held steady at $3.41, according to a press release Friday by the American Automobile Association.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 700,000 barrels to 212 million barrels last week.
Gasoline demand also dropped slightly from 9.26 million barrels per day to 9.24 million barrels per day. The decrease in demand, alongside stocks, has helped to lower pump prices and minimize pump price increases. However, gasoline prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are near $80 per barrel.
Pump prices in West Virginia were at an average of $3.34 while Beckley came in at $3.38 – higher than both Charleston ($3.33) and Huntington ($3.34).
Average prices for last month and last year in Beckley were $3.24 and $2.19. The averages were $3.22 and $2.19 in Charleston and $3.28 and $2.09 in Huntington.