A Florida man was arrested Saturday after narcotics were discovered in his vehicle following a traffic stop in Fayette County.
According to a report from the Fayetteville Police Department, Patrolman T. Farley pulled over a black Kia sedan Saturday morning after seeing it continually cross over the center line while traveling southbound on U.S. 19 in Fayetteville.
The vehicle was being driven by Walter Omar Herrera of Florida.
Initially, Farley conducted a traffic stop under the suspicion of impaired driving but upon further investigations, he detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Farley asked Herrera if there were any illegal narcotics or weapons inside the vehicle and Herrera denied that there were any.
However, once Farley asked Herrera to step out of his vehicle, he quickly admitted that there was marijuana in his car.
Upon searching the vehicle, the officer discovered a “significant amount” of U.S. currency along with a “substantial amount” of white powder believed to be cocaine and a “large amount” of green leafy matter believed to be marijuana.
The Fayetteville Police Department did not provide exact figures for the amount of cash or drugs found in the vehicle, but a picture post to the department’s Facebook page shows roughly 40 $100 bills, a small sandwich bag of what appears to be marijuana and significantly larger bags filled with white powder.
Herrera was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail.