Name changes; mission does not

After more than four decades, the Women’s Resources Center is making a change.
Not to their services or resources but to their name, which has been changed to Advocating a Way for Adults and Youth – by its acronym, AWAY.
Executive Director Reginia Thomas said the new name better represents their services and the people they serve.
“We just wanted it to be more inclusive,” Thomas said. “We always have been that, but the new name makes people more aware that we do provide services for all, not just women.”
Thomas said the acronym AWAY also gives a clear message as to their purpose.
“We are providing ‘A WAY’ out,” she said. “We’re providing ‘A WAY’ for people to have resources; we’re providing ‘A WAY’ for victims to get the help that they need to get ‘AWAY’ from situations that are dangerous.”
Thomas, who stepped into her position in June, said the name change has been in the works for some time.
“AWAY, Advocating a Way for Adults and Youth, really encompasses who we serve,” she said. “We serve any victim and their families who have been in an abusive relationship.”
Thomas added that she wants people to be assured that the services they’ve provided since the program was established in the 1980s are not going to change at all.
“All of our wonderful services are going to stay the same,” she said. “We have civil legal aid if you need to file a domestic violence petition or if you need help with counseling, we have an in-house counselor and the shelter if you’re in an emergency crisis situation and you’re having to flee ... all these services are still the same.”
AWAY has outreach offices in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Nicholas counties. Among the counties that AWAY serves, Thomas said they provide services, on average, to 200 victims each month.
The name change, which went into effect Oct. 1, also falls during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In recognition of this, AWAY will hold its annual candlelight vigil for Raleigh County at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Jim Word Memorial Park in Beckley.
Thomas said their services for victims of domestic and sexual violence are free and confidential and available 24/7 through their hotline, 304-255-2559.
She added that they also have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, which can be used to reach out to them as well.
For more information about AWAY go to awaywv.org.