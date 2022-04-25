National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is asking Beckley Common Council to not approve a requested rate hike for stormwater and sewer services, Raleigh County NAACP President Barbara Charles said on Monday.
“We don’t need any more of this, here,” Charles said. “How are people going to survive? Especially, your seniors. Nobody gave anybody an 8 percent or 10 percent hike in their Social Security or anything,” Charles said.
“Gas is unbelievable, food is unbelievable, and now you’re going to go up on the utilities, so there’s some protest,” she said.
Charles said she and others plan to attend the regular Tuesday meeting of Council to oppose the requested hike that Jeremiah Johnson, general manager of Beckley Sanitary Board, asked council last month to make.
For the average residential user, the proposed sewer fee increase would be $12.40 per month. The stormwater fee for a residential user, a flat rate, would increase $3.66 a month.
In total, the combined rate hikes for a residential user would be $16.06 per month or $192.72 per year, according to previous reports by Johnson.
The sewer rate was last increased seven years ago, while the stormwater rate has not been adjusted since 2007.
Johnson asked council to approve the rate increases to update an antiquated system and to solve the problem of flooding in the Hatrley Avenue/Beckley Little League/Pinecrest area, which spans minority neighborhoods where flooding has plagued neighbors, mainly minority and senior residents, for around 70 years.
The Hartley/Little League/Pinecrest project, as requested by the NAACP, is projected to cost $5.6 million. It is an integrated project, which means it will require adjustments to both stormwater and sewer systems.
The stormwater side is estimated at $3.2 million, while the sanitation carries an estimated price tag of $2.4 million.
In addition to the Little League/Hartley/Pinecrest project, the rate increase would fund basic operating costs within the stormwater system, Johnson said.
The rate increase, Johnson said, would allow the sanitary board to get a $5 million stormwater improvement bond to make the investment at Hartley and to pursue other major projects, including the Deep Wood lane area of Stanford and stormwater projects at Morgan Hills and Jamescrest.
He said the bond would lead to a $9 million investment in stormwater infrastructure, all because of the new proposed rate.
The NAACP called for the city to improve the Hartley project, but Charles said Monday that city officials have not yet met with concerned citizens to explain the plan and the proposed funding formula.
A number of Council members, including Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher and Ward 4 Councilman Kevin Price, stopped short of saying they would vote against the increase but have stated that they would have preferred incremental increases for residents over a number of years, rather than raising the rates after the long lull of no requested hikes.
“We have a 1972 headline where the (problem) was in existence then,” said Mayor Rob Rappold. "Since the NAACP filed a formal complaint, it drove us to say, ‘Hey guys we don’t have the money to do this, but if it means so much to the community, we have to respond to the NAACP and their complaints.’
“Finally, now to see daylight, to hear the NAACP who filed a complaint that we were inactive after 60 years, it’s difficult to understand.”
He said a meeting is scheduled at the Raleigh County Conference Center within the next few weeks to meet with the complainants.