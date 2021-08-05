Beatrice Pannell cannot remember the day that she was first brought to the house at 509 Hunter St.
"I always lived here," she said.
Her mother and father built the house in 1951. Pannell first came to the house in 1968, newly adopted from Norfolk, Va. She was 2 years old. She cannot remember the day she came to the Hunter Street house, but the rest of her life and memories have been connected to it — a place of love, safety and security.
"I'm just glad somebody took me in," Pannell, 55, said on Thursday. "I was a happy baby, too.
"They were very good to me. I came to good family. I had a very good childhood."
Eventually, the house was filled with children: Pannell and her older brother, Butchie, who was also adopted, and two foster sisters.
Her mother, who worked for Kirby Lumber Company in Shady Spring, was "meticulous" with keeping the house clean, said Pannell.
"My mother did everything herself," said Pannell, who has been a Raleigh County teacher for the past 33 years. "You could probably eat off the floor.
"It's not like that now, but it was, then," she quipped. "I didn't learn how to do anything, until I was about 18, and she got sick."
Throughout Pannell's childhood, though, there was a flood or the threat of it.
Rain brought flooding — into the yard, and into the house.
Some of the flooding episodes have stuck with Pannell.
"I remember one time, it had to be back in the 1970s, it flooded so bad," said Pannell. "The washer and dryer was downstairs.
"It flooded and messed up the clothes, where she'd washed and folded the clothes. We had to get baskets."
After that flood, said Pannell, her parents called the City of Beckley. City workers "filed" the hillside to keep water from running into their yard. The Pannells added brine to the road, and that also helped to reduce flooding.
Her parents also "raised the house," she said, explaining that it had been on one floor and her parents had "lifted it up."
Pannell stayed on Hunter Street and attended Beckley College and then Concord College, so that she could be close to her mom.
In 2001, Pannell took her elderly mother to Martinsburg to visit her family. When they returned, said Pannell, the house was completely flooded on the ground floor.
In the 2001 flood, the Pannells received the only financial help they have ever received for the years of floods: a check from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to replace damaged carpet.
"That's the only time we ever had assistance from FEMA," she said.
Pannell said that her yard still floods "like a river."
For a while, her husband went outside in heavy rains to try to push the water down a drain in the yard. The water did not have anywhere to go and would back up in the yard, she added.
Recently, they paid $2,500 to replace a sewer drain in the yard, but the foundation of the house is now cracked.
Pannell and a number of her neighbors on the predominantly Black Hunter Street and nearby Hager Street and Hartley Avenue have recently asked the City of Beckley for help to reduce flooding. Mayor Rob Rappold said that a meeting is planned for late August to discuss the matter among those who are impacted, elected officials, Thrasher Engineering engineers and Beckley Sanitary Board workers.
The meeting date had not yet been published on Thursday.
Johnson said that BSB wants to solve the flooding issue and is in the preliminary engineering phase stage. The problem is money, and the only permanent solution is to upgrade the city's drainage system from the Hunter Street area to Pinecrest Industrial Park.
"It's a $5 million fix," Johnson said.
He said that another fix is $7 million.
When the houses were built, he said, they were built where a creek had once flowed. When the rain falls, the water naturally flows to the impacted areas. He said that three state roads, Kanawha Street, Johnstown Road, a portion of Eisenhower Drive and Jackie Withrow Hospital drain to the Hunter, Bare, Hager and Hartley area.
"All of that sort of converges right in that neighborhood, a low-lying neighborhood," Johnson said. "The sanitary board is not saying, and I don't think the city is saying there aren't problems there.
"The challenge is, it's a flooding issue from Bare and Hunter (streets) all the way down through (Beckley Little League field), so we can't go on one street intersection," he said. "You've got to rebuild a bigger conveyance piece of infrastructure to move it.
"We can't just work one street corner or one property," he said.
The long-term flooding problem has recently come to the attention of the Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Raleigh NAACP President Barbara Charles said Monday.
Charles said 14 people signed a petition asking the NAACP to look into the reason the flooding has not been addressed. With $7 million in federal CARES Act funding coming into the city, Charles said, it is unlikely that the city has enough funds to address all of the flooding, but the NAACP is intent on ensuring that predominantly Black neighborhoods in Red Brush and East Park and those in Ward V, the city's most racially diverse ward, are not overlooked.
"We are all one ZIP code in the city," Charles said. "The only one measure of 'redlining' we have is, basically, you treat any other area of the community different than you treat the East Beckley community.
"Down through 22 years, I've known that to be the case," she said. "The East Beckley, which we call Red Brush and we call the East Park area, has been totally overlooked in any of the basics of street repairs, alleyways and trees and shrubberies have not been removed.
"The city has basically negated all obligations of that, as compared to Maxwell Hill, the Woodcrest area, so that would be considered a basis for redlining predominantly minority communities out of funds to be made available for improvements."
Johnson said that BSB is currently working on an intricate sewer project in Red Brush at the site of the new Stratton Elementary School. He added that a $5 million sanitation project was performed in Red Brush in 2015.
Johnson said the sanitary board is dedicated to finding a solution.
"It will take a lot of effort and cooperation and a lot of help to, ultimately, get us there," he said. "Myself and the folks I work with, there's been no one more dedicated to working on some of these problems down there than in the last few years.
"There's people thinking long and hard and, you know, trying to come up with a fix."
The NAACP is considering hiring a private engineer from another state to examine the pipes and drains under the neighborhood, as a way of assisting, Charles said.
"Our city could use a lot of help in what everybody else is doing around the country," Charles said. "We're talking infrastructure, and we're talking about money and dollars coming down.
"I think we need to bring in experts that have had or have problems in the same conditions as ours and see if we can't work out some details.
"It's about working together," Charles said. "We are a community here. It just behooves us to work together on issues that can help beautify our city."
Charles pointed out that business organizations and governmental entities are working to attract new people to Raleigh County.
"This is another way to look at bringing people back into our area," she said. "We're not going to do it unless we do something about the improvement of our city, and we're included in the city.
"We want our area to look well, and the residents want that, and our City Council wants that, and so now is the time to bring this to the table so we can resolve this issue."