Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) has been granted a four-year extension of federal permits, extending to Oct. 13, 2026 the deadline to “construct and place into service” the natural gas pipeline.
On Wednesday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) granted the extension.
The 303-mile, 42-inch diameter pipeline starts in north central West Virginia and runs to Chatham, Va. crossing Summers and Monroe counties in West Virginia and Giles County in Virginia.
Although it is about 94 percent complete related to pipe installation, protests and court cases regarding federal permits has delayed completion well beyond the initial goal of being in service by late 2018.
Key federal permits were set to expire on Oct. 13, 2022 and the MVP asked for that four-year extension, which was also pushed by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Both senators signed on to a letter to FERC last month urging the agency to support the completion of the MVP and approve its pending request for a four-year extension.
“At a time when energy prices are soaring, it is imperative that FERC works to accelerate the development of domestic energy infrastructure so that Americans may have access to a reliable and affordable supply of natural gas,” the letter to FERC said. “The United States is a world-leader in natural gas production, and as the conflict in Ukraine continues, the United States should use every tool at its disposal to make up for the shortfall in the global natural gas supply for our allies and trading partners. Natural gas produced in the Appalachian Basin is undoubtedly part of that solution.”
“MVP is nearly 94 percent constructed but is still subject to ongoing litigation and permit challenges, to the detriment of American consumers, our national security, communities along the pipeline route, and the environment,” the letter said. “This project must be completed. Your approval of this extension request will also provide certainty to communities and landowners along the pipeline’s path that FERC intends for the MVP to be completed. West Virginians have told us that they want to see the project completed, their properties restored, and the benefits of the project accrue for their communities.”
In the decision to grant the extension, FERC commissioners said they received many comments regarding the extension of time request.
“Multiple individuals whose land the project crosses filed comments expressing support for an extension in order for Mountain Valley to complete restoration of their properties as expeditiously as possible,” they said. “Comments in support of the extension of time generally assert that the project would develop needed natural gas supplies, create jobs, be consistent with Mountain Valley’s obligations to repair and maintain the right-of-way, and result in other economic benefits to local and regional communities.”
They heard opposition as well.
“Comments opposing Mountain Valley’s request broadly argue that: (1) Mountain Valley has not demonstrated good cause for an extension; (2) the public interest findings underlying the Certificate Order are stale; and (3) substantial new information on the environmental impacts of the project undermine the Certificate Order’s conclusion that the project is an environmentally acceptable action.”
The commissioners said Appalachian Voices argued that Mountain Valley’s litigation delays were not the result of unforeseeable circumstances “because Mountain Valley inappropriately sought to take advantage of streamlined permitting processes and provided federal agencies with unrealistic analyses of the project’s environmental impacts (citing specifically the hydrological analysis used by the Forest Service) and should have anticipated the courts’ vacatur of those approvals.”
They also argued that “Mountain Valley’s contention that the project is 94% complete is misleading because only 55.8% of the project has been finally restored.“
But FERC commissioners disagreed on most points.
“We find that good cause exists to grant Mountain Valley the requested extension of time,” they said. “The Commission has previously found that providing more time for a project applicant to obtain necessary permits can be an appropriate basis for granting an extension of time. Commenters’ arguments regarding the foreseeability of Mountain Valley’s litigation delays are unpersuasive. Legal challenges have affected Mountain Valley’s ability to maintain necessary authorizations and permits from the U.S. Forest Service (Forest Service), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Corps, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the National Park Service ... Based on the foregoing, we conclude that Mountain Valley has made a good faith effort to meet its deadline, but has encountered circumstances that prevented it from doing so.”
However, the MVP continues to face legal hurdles in obtaining some necessary permits.
The latest court setback for the MVP was a decision made U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond, Va. to invalidate approvals previously granted by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to construct the pipeline on federal land.
That includes Jefferson National Forest, which the MVP must pass through in Monroe and Giles Counties, with a total of about 3.5 miles on federal land involved. The pipeline also must run under the Appalachian Trail where it crosses the ridge line of Peters Mountain in Monroe County.
Permits to cross streams have also been tied up in court.
The MVP was initially projected to cost about $3.5 billion, but that figure has now risen to about $6.5 billion.
A statement was issued by MVP that says the company “remains committed to working diligently with federal and state regulators to secure the necessary permits ot safely and responsibly finish construction, and we remain committed to bringing it into service in the second half of 2023.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.