Boasting the theme “Back in the Sun in 2021,” the Ronceverte River Festival will return to Island Park this weekend, with live music, a parade, a circus, contests and the Great Rubber Ducky Race.
The Grand Parade will step off at 7 p.m. Friday, led by Colson Glover, the WVU Mountaineer. Vendors will also open at 7, as will the Duck Hunt and Duck Pond.
Buddy Allen & the Cheat River Band will perform in the Amphitheatre starting at 7:30, and the Victor Kent Family Circus will entertain festival-goers at around 8:30.
On day two, this year’s festival will include low-intensity entertainment and activities for those who prefer to avoid the crowd. Those activities will commence at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Traditional activities such as rock painting, the Best Dressed Duck Coloring Contest and the Duck Pond will begin at the same time, while the strawberry shortcake sale, sponsored by Friends of the Ronceverte Library, will get underway Saturday at 11.
Sponsored by the Ronceverte Lions Club, registration for the 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament will start at 11:30 a.m. on the courts next to the American Heritage Music Hall. Competition for middle schoolers and high school players will begin at noon.
D.J. David Kidd will provide music in the Amphitheatre, starting at 11:30, and story time with Cherie will be staged at Shelter 2 at 2 p.m. Sandwiched in between those activities, children’s games will begin.
The Victor Kent Family Circus will offer shows at 1, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. Times of those shows are approximate.
Saturday’s fun continues with Cat Head Biscuit in concert at the Amphitheatre at 5 p.m., and the Great Rubber Ducky Race launching in the Greenbrier River at 4. Fifty prizes, topped by $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 cash prizes, will be awarded.
A Father’s Day pageant in the Amphitheatre will follow the race. Cat Head Biscuit will resume playing at the conclusion of the pageant.
A Duck Hunt, judging of the Best Dressed Duck Coloring Contest and a Punt, Pass & Kick competition sponsored by the Ronceverte Raiders will continue into the early evening hours.
A 7:30 performance by the Thomas Taylor Band in the Amphitheatre will round out the evening, capped off by a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
For more information about this year’s Ronceverte River Festival, visit roncevertewv.org/festival.htm.
