Music, beverages and a book signing on tap in Lewisburg

A variety of live music, special offers, festive beverages and a book signing will greet visitors during First Fridays after Five in downtown Lewisburg from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Participating merchants and scheduled activities include:
• Local favorite Black King Coal will perform Appalachian soul and blues in the City Green Space.
• Lewisburg’s newest business, Sheena Pendley Photography Studio at 846 Court St., South, will host an open house complete with print sale, giveaways and snacks.
• Cooper Gallery will host modern artist George Snyder and his colorful sculptures and paintings. Refreshments will be served.
• Dave Buhrman and Susan Sanders will entertain on the outdoor stage at Hill & Holler from 7 to 9 p.m.
• Edith’s will offer samples of Talenti gelato, which is new to the store.
• The first 10 customers who spend $50 or more at Wolf Creek during First Fridays will receive a “happy bag” with a bandeau headband. The shop is also conducting a raffle for a pair of Edgy Petal earrings.
• Bella’s tasting table will include beverages, locally grown popcorn and cheeses.
• Author Brenda Barnes Clark will sign copies of her new book, "The Runaways," at The New Chapter. The book is about a West Virginia girl who develops a special bond with a horse.
• Unique art and an eclectic mix of music will greet guests at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center. August’s Art in the Valley series showcases “Focusing on West Virginia and Beyond,” the work of photographer Deb Sorensen, while Nan Morgan will display an exhibit titled “Sticks and Stones” in the Art Alcove. Musical entertainment will be provided by G.R.O.U.P. (Greenbrier River Optimistic Ukulele Players) from 5 to 6 p.m., The Rust Brothers from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and local harpist Leah Trent from 7 to 8 p.m.
• Anyone who spends at least $25 at Harmony Ridge will receive a free gift. Visitors are also invited to enjoy wine and “bubbly” at $4 a glass.
• Taking the stage at The Asylum is drummer/singer Victor Della Torre (aka Vic D.T.).
• Aggie’s and Vest will serve refreshments.
• The Star Tavern Room in North House Museum will serve up refreshments and live folk music by Rural Felicity. All exhibits and displays will be open for casual viewing.
• Patina will offer live Celtic music by Patrick O’Flaherty alongside complimentary beverages and Girl Scout cookies.
First Fridays is sponsored by City National Bank and the shops and restaurants of downtown Lewisburg. For more information, go to visitlewisburgwv.com or call 304-645-4333.
