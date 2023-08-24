Thursday, Aug. 24
• Mark and Maggie O’Connor, 7:30 p.m., Woodrow Wilson High School, 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley. Mark and Maggie O’Connor perform Americana, bluegrass, American classical, and fiddling classics and originals and will feature vocal songs with Mark switching to guitar from their new project in 2023. “We Just Happened To Fly” is their new single. 304-256-4646, https://www.beckleyconcerts.com/events/mark-maggie-oconner-with-host-jim-snyder
Friday, Aug. 25
• Bluegrass and BBQ with Chance McCoy, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Tamarack Marketplace, 1 Tamarack Place, Beckley. Chance McCoy, Grammy-winning artist, music producer and film composer from the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia, takes the stage outside on the Conference Center Terrace at 6:45 p.m. Chance McCoy’s artistry touches people far and wide, bringing together timeless music traditions with a new approach. 304-256-6843, https://wvtourism.com/event/bluegrass-bbq-with-chance-mccoy/
• The Untrained Professionals, 8 p.m., Skyline Lodge, 127 Lakeview Drive, Ghent. Live music with a family-friendly indoor and outdoor atmosphere. 304-787-6201
• Pam Ross Live, 7 p.m., The Lost Paddle Bar and Grill, 2 Concho Road, Oak Hill. 1-800-787-3982
Friday, Aug. 25, through Saturday, Aug. 26
• Appalachian Makers Market 2023, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, formerly known as the Appalachian Arts & Craft Fair. Bandit BBQ, Twisted Sister Tacos, Gils Beef Pit, Sugar Attack Cookie Company, Mountain Concessions Kettle Corn, Serendipity Italian Ice plus many local jams, jellies, maple syrups, honey, salsa and a local farmer’s market. Family-friendly activities include cloggers, line dancing, balloon art, coffee and canvas painting, veggie stacking and hot pepper eating contests. Harmony Wood Arts and others will be demonstrating their craft, as well. Musicians include Lost Cannon playing Friday from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. and Shane Ingram & Friends playing Friday from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Entry fee: $5 adults, children 12 and under free. 304-252-7361. For complete schedule, visit https://appalachianfestival.net/makers-market/
Saturday, Aug. 26
• Just for Kids Family Day, noon-6 p.m., Main Street West, Oak Hill. Raleigh County Partners in Prevention are hosting their first Family Day for Fayette and Raleigh County families. Main Street in Oak Hill on Kelly Avenue and Main Street, from Comac to Central Avenue. Free activities and prizes to give away, a few vendors for those who love to shop and a performance by “American Idol’s” Kamron Lawson. 304-255-4834, https://allevents.in/oak%20hill/family-day/200025035763950
• Mountaineer Main Street, 1 p.m.-8 p.m., Olde Main Street, St. Albans. Get ready, Mountaineer fans! We’re painting Olde Main Street in St. Albans blue and gold for the Mountaineer Main Street block party free event. Live performance by Hair Supply, followed by the WVU Prep Band, autographs from Mountaineer legends, giveaways, WVU merchandise, food and beverages, 360 Photo Booth with Orbit 360, silent auction and WVU cheerleaders and dance team. 304-727-2971, https://stalbanswv.com/event/mountaineer-main-street-august-26/
• The Montgomery Family, 6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Washington St., Charleston. A night of gospel music. 304-342-4988
• Bob Thompson Tribute, 7:30 p.m., 1 Clay Square, Charleston. Featuring Gerald Veasley, Alex Bugnon, Marion Meadows, Poogie Bell and Curtis McCain. 304-561-3570, https://secure.theclaycenter.org/9878
Saturday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 27
• West Virginia Spartan Trifecta Weekend, 6 a.m. Aug. 26 to 11 p.m. Aug. 27, the Summit Bechtel Reserve, 2550 Jack Furst Drive, Glen Jean. This event gives racers the ability to complete a Trifecta (Sprint 5K, Super 10K & Beast 21K) in just one weekend. Do one or do them all. This weekend also features a Spartan Trail Race. Kids obstacle course races are on the agenda. 304-465-2800, https://race.spartan.com/en/race/detail/7670/overview
Sunday, Aug. 27
• Cheeky Charleston Scavenger Hunt, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Mea Cuppa Coffeebar, 800 Smith St., Charleston. Both family- and dog-friendly, the game alternates between the indoors and outdoors, with plenty of bonus challenges. You’ll text photos to your remote host, who cheers you on and assists as you play to document your progress. You can even interact with the locals to solve clues. 304-343-0828, https://allevents.in/charleston/10000687366791577
Monday, Aug. 28
• Lego Construction Crew, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Raleigh County Public Library, 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley, in upstairs tiled area. 304-255-0511
Tuesday, Aug. 29
• Sing & Sign Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Raleigh County Public Library, 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley, in upstairs tiled area. Up to age 2. 304-255-0511
Friday, Sept. 1
• Oak Leaf Festival, Main Street Oak Hill. Activities include a Jeep show, live bands, games, vendors, car show, chili cook-off, fireworks, a video game tournament, Sweet Taste of Oak Hill and many other activities. Grand parade Saturday, Sept. 2. https://www.oakleaffestivalwv.org/
• Fayetteville First Fridays, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., downtown Fayetteville, the first Friday of each month through September. Court Street will be closed to host a makers’ market, vendors, food trucks, and more. Enjoy live music at stops throughout downtown Fayetteville with shops open for extended hours. This event will bring together both the local community and visitors to celebrate downtown Fayetteville. Check out Visit Fayetteville’s Facebook page for more details and schedules. 304-574-1500, https://www.facebook.com/visitfayettevillewv
Saturday, Sept. 2
• Moonlight Paddle Boarding, 9 p.m.-11 p.m., Summerville Lake, Mt. Nebo. Adding lights to the bottom of paddle boards and taking you out on Summersville Lake to Pirates Cove waterfall. Trips will be about 2-2 1/2 hours. Trips scheduled during the Strawberry Moon, Buck Moon, Sturgeon Moon, Blue Moon and Harvest Moon. 304-785-4108, https://visitwv.com/event/moonlight-paddle-boarding/2023-09-01/
