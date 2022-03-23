The West Virginia Association of Museums will host its annual conference April 7-9 at Adventures on the Gorge in Fayetteville.
“Building Bridges: Facilitating Conversations in Our Communities” will offer educational sessions for museum professionals, volunteers, students and history and arts enthusiasts.
The event will conclude on Saturday, April 9, at 6 p.m. with a banquet and keynote address by Dr. Joe Candillo on interpreting Native American culture and history in museums.
The conference will include sessions focused on archival basics, marketing and public relations resources, collections management, preservation tools and more.
Additionally, the event will feature History Alive! performances by Doris Fields as blues singer Bessie Smith and Doug Wood as explorer Gabriel Arthur.
A reception at the Love Hope Center for the Arts and a tour of historic sites in Fayette County are also planned.
Conference attendees must register to attend the sessions. The cost is $110 for WVAM members, $135 for non-members. More information on registration, pre-conference tour, and session schedule can be found at www.museumsofwv.org/annual-conference.